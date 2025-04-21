Mohanlal receives signed Messi jersey, calls it a once-in-a-lifetime surprise

Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal recently received a gift that left him stunned: a football jersey signed personally by Lionel Messi. The veteran actor shared his joy online, posting a video of Messi signing the Argentina jersey with “Lalettan” written on it, a name fans lovingly call Mohanlal.

What made the moment more special was the fact that Messi didn’t just sign it, he addressed it directly to Mohanlal, writing his name in his own handwriting. The gesture struck a chord with the actor, who called it one of the most memorable surprises of his life.





In his post, Mohanlal spoke about how deeply the gift moved him. He said the experience felt “too meaningful to explain” and thanked Messi for what he called a “precious gesture.” Mohanlal also expressed gratitude to his friends who helped make the moment possible.

The jersey arrived as a complete surprise, and Mohanlal’s reaction captured on camera showed honest emotions as he held it up with pride. For a long-time admirer of Messi, the gift was more than just fan memorabilia. It was a moment of personal connection with someone he deeply respects.

Fans were quick to respond, calling it a “GOAT to GOAT” moment and a nod to both men being the greatest in their respective fields. Social media was flooded with praise for the heart-warming crossover of cinema and sport.

Mohanlal in a powerful still from Lucifer Instagram/Lucifer





On the work front, Mohanlal is keeping busy. He was last seen in L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The thriller hit cinemas on 27 March. He’s also working on Hridayapoorvam, a Sathyan Anthikad film featuring Malavika Mohanan. Additionally, he’s filming a political thriller with Mahesh Narayanan, currently nicknamed MMMN, with a star-studded cast including Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara.

Mohanlal has confirmed that Drishyam 3 is in the pipeline too, the third instalment in the popular suspense drama series. The Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013, gained national fame and was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

But for now, even amidst a packed career, this gesture from Messi will remain one of Mohanlal’s most cherished memories.