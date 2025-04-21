Skip to content
JD Vance’s children steal the spotlight in traditional Indian wear on their first visit to Delhi

Their heart-warming appearance in ethnic wear sparks buzz online as the US Vice-President begins his India tour with family.

JD Vance’ childrens

JD Vance’s children charm the crowd in traditional Indian attire upon their arrival in Delhi, capturing hearts across social media

Sansad TV
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 21, 2025
On a sunny Monday morning in Delhi, US Vice-President JD Vance’s children made an instant impression, not through speeches or policy, but through the simple warmth of tradition. As they stepped off the plane, dressed in Indian ethnic wear, they quietly stole the spotlight.

Eight-year-old Ewan wore a simple grey kurta with white pyjamas. His younger brother, five-year-old Vivek, stood out in a bright yellow kurta. Their youngest sibling, three-year-old Mirabel, looked vibrant in a teal anarkali suit with a matching jacket. The trio became instant favourites among photographers, and their pictures quickly spread across social media, with many calling the gesture a sweet nod to Indian culture.

This marks Vice-President Vance’s first visit to India. He arrived early on Monday alongside his wife Usha, who has Indian roots. The couple was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi airport. While Vance opted for a formal navy-blue suit, Usha chose comfort with elegance in a red dress and white blazer.

One of the first stops for the family was the Akshardham temple in Delhi, where they posed for photos in front of the grand structure. Their itinerary over the next few days includes Jaipur and Agra, cities known for their heritage and architecture.


The family will stay at the historic Rambagh Palace hotel in Jaipur. On Tuesday, Vance is expected to visit Amber Fort in the morning and speak at the RIC later in the day. Agra is next on the schedule, with a visit early Wednesday, followed by a return to Jaipur to explore the City Palace before wrapping up the trip and flying back to the US on Thursday.

JD Vance and family step off the plane in traditional attire receiving a warm receptionTwitter Screengrab/PTI


Later on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the Vances for dinner following bilateral discussions. The visit comes at a diplomatically sensitive time, just weeks after President Donald Trump temporarily rolled out steep tariffs affecting countries, including India.

While the headlines may focus on geopolitics, the heart of this visit, at least on social media belongs to three young visitors in traditional Indian outfits, showing everyone that sometimes even the smallest gestures of respect speak louder than words.

