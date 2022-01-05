Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Entertainment

Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more on screen in 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rohit Saraf, and Ahan Shetty (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Despite the pandemic, 2021 turned out to be a great year for young actors who mesmerised audiences with their riveting performances in films and streaming shows.

From ever-charming Rohit Saraf to dynamite of a performer Siddhant Chaturvedi, there is a breed of these young actors the audience cannot get enough of. As we roll into the new year, here are four promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more on screen in 2022.

1. Rohit Saraf

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Rohit Shroff is the national crush of India. Known for giving his best to every role that he takes on, the young actor took his acting game to another level in the Netflix Original Feels Like Ishq (2021). Already a massive hit among the audience, Saraf is awaiting the release of his two most anticipated projects, Mismatched Season 2 and Vikram Vedha. Both projects are set to arrive in 2022.

3. Ishaan Khatter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Ishaan Khatter is on everyone’s watchlist owing to his ability to slip into any character. While the versatile star did not have any release this year, he has multiple projects in the pipeline. He next stars in RSVP Movies’ Pippa and Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot. He is also in talks for a few more projects.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who burst onto the scene by delivering a breakout performance in Gully Boy (2019) as MC Sher, was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. Though the film did not set the cash registers jingling, the young actor did manage to win audiences’ hearts with her sincere performance as a conman. Chaturvedi next stars Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, Yudhra, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

4. Ahan Shetty

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

The newest kid on the block is Ahan Shetty who took everyone’s breath away with his intense performance in Sajid Nadiadwala’s love story Tadap (2021). He was so good in his debut film that the audience has already raised their expectations from him. It will be really interesting to see how well the young actor manages to meet high expectations riding on him. The audience is waiting for his next film announcement with bated breath.

5. Adarsh Gourav

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

Adarsh Gourav rose to international fame with his breakout performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. The young actor has bagged some high-profile projects over the past few months, including Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Extrapolations, an American anthology drama series created by Scott Z. Burns for Apple TV+.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

