Rohit Saraf: I never had a plan B

Rohit Saraf (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for his memorable acts in such successful Bollywood films as Dear Zindagi (2016), Hichki (2018), and Ludo (2020), Rohit Saraf has been slowly but steadily making his mark in showbiz ever since beginning his acting career some five years ago. He has stolen millions of hearts not just with his great acting chops but drool-worthy looks and charming personality also.

But did you know that his journey to becoming an actor started at a very tender age and his father was his first source of encouragement? India’s national crush opens up about how the thought of acting was embedded in him.

Saraf’s father often encouraged him to be an actor. Talking about the time when he was a little boy, the young actor remembers how his father would always say, “When Rohit grows up, I want him to be an actor.”

So, when his father passed away, a 12-year-old Rohit Saraf decided to fulfil his father’s dream. He quit school in the 10th grade and packed his bags for Mumbai. “My mum said, ‘Maybe you should finish your 12th grade first’. But I was like, if I tell myself that I should have a backup plan, I will probably not do well,” he reminisces.

He went on to add that he never had a plan B. “So, I never had a Plan B. For me, each project has been a stepping stone. I do not think I would have been able to handle success instantly or altogether. I would rather build it up slowly because I want to be able to cherish it, value it, and appreciate it,” concludes Saraf.

Rohit Saraf can be currently seen in Netflix’s series of six short fiction films called Feels Like Ishq. He headlines episode 3 titled Star Host.

