Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499

Entertainment

Rohit Saraf: I never had a plan B

Rohit Saraf (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Known for his memorable acts in such successful Bollywood films as Dear Zindagi (2016), Hichki (2018), and Ludo (2020), Rohit Saraf has been slowly but steadily making his mark in showbiz ever since beginning his acting career some five years ago. He has stolen millions of hearts not just with his great acting chops but drool-worthy looks and charming personality also.

But did you know that his journey to becoming an actor started at a very tender age and his father was his first source of encouragement? India’s national crush opens up about how the thought of acting was embedded in him.

Saraf’s father often encouraged him to be an actor. Talking about the time when he was a little boy, the young actor remembers how his father would always say, “When Rohit grows up, I want him to be an actor.”

So, when his father passed away, a 12-year-old Rohit Saraf decided to fulfil his father’s dream. He quit school in the 10th grade and packed his bags for Mumbai. “My mum said, ‘Maybe you should finish your 12th grade first’. But I was like, if I tell myself that I should have a backup plan, I will probably not do well,” he reminisces.

He went on to add that he never had a plan B. “So, I never had a Plan B. For me, each project has been a stepping stone. I do not think I would have been able to handle success instantly or altogether. I would rather build it up slowly because I want to be able to cherish it, value it, and appreciate it,” concludes Saraf.

Rohit Saraf can be currently seen in Netflix’s series of six short fiction films called Feels Like Ishq. He headlines episode 3 titled Star Host.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal wraps up her next Hindi film Uma
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu: A release this year is looking difficult
Entertainment
Dev Patel on being made to feel “not British enough” to play British characters and…
Entertainment
Kiara Advani on feeling low after the failure of debut film Fugly
Entertainment
Allu Arjun shoots at the same location as daughter Arha, says ‘Pushpa meets Bharata in…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: I am glad I got the opportunity to be part of BellBottom which…
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar on Dil Chahta Hai sequel: I have not thought about that…
Entertainment
Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passes away
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on completing 25 years in the industry: I have enjoyed…
Entertainment
Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser: It’s a treat for Mahesh Babu’s fans on the…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up to begin final schedule of Ponniyin Selvan
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra reveals who inspired him to play Captain Vikram Batra in biopic…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kajal Aggarwal wraps up her next Hindi film Uma
Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu: A release this year is…
Dev Patel on being made to feel “not British enough”…
Kiara Advani on feeling low after the failure of debut…
Rohit Saraf: I never had a plan B
Frenzy, chaos mark return of Indian Olympic contingent