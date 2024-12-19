Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

6 best Hindi movies on Netflix in 2024

From Amar Singh Chamkila to Ctrl and more, here’s a look-see into six of the best Hindi movies that came out in 2024

Best-of-2024-Hindi-movies-on-Netflix

A hoarding of Netflix

AFP via Getty Images
Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 19, 2024
Lisa Antony
See Full Bio

OTT platforms have become an A-class hub for presenting exceptional storytelling. With 2024 coming to an end, we decided to take a look back at some of the best Hindi OTT movies that came out in the past year.

1. Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is a riveting biographical drama that delves into the life of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, showcases the life of the singer played by Diljit Dosanjh alongside Parineeti Chopra and explores Chamkila’s rise to fame and more.

2. CTRL

CTRL is a cyber-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film, which features stars Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi, a social media influencer, delves into themes of technology's pervasive influence and data privacy concerns.

3. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, directed by Jayprad Desai, is a romantic thriller serving as a sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. The movie continues with Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) living separately in Agra with new identities, evading police scrutiny following past events.

4. Sector 36

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 narrates the true story of the 2006 Noida murders, also called the Nithari Killings. The film uncovers a complex web of crimes, including organ trafficking.

5. Bhakshak

Inspired by true-life events surrounding Muzaffarpur shelter case, Bhakshak is a chilling crime thriller directed by Pulkit. The narrative follows Vaishali as she uncovers the sexual exploitation of underage girls in a shelter home in Munawwarpur, Bihar.

6. Maharaj

A historical drama that explores the life of Karsandas Mulji, a Gujarati journalist and social reformer, Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film features Junaid Khan with Jaideep Ahlawat portraying the antagonist, Jadunath Maharaj.

cyberthrillerhindi ott moviesott platformsnetflix

Related News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe
News

Minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption probe

Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail
News

Man convicted of murder in UK shifted to Surat jail

Adani Group
Business

Bangladesh seeks renegotiation of Adani Power deal: Report

More For You

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Vikramaditya Motwane

Getty Images

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Netflix will soon feature a prison drama series Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. It will also present the debut performance of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late movie legend Shashi Kapoor.

The series is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer, written by a former superintendent at Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Motwane, who earlier worked on series Sacred Games for Netflix, has co-created Black Warrant with Satyanshu Singh, who also serves as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlee-reveals-his-bet-with-SRK
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month
AFP via Getty Images

Atlee recalls the bet he had with Shah Rukh Khan about 'mass character' in Jawan

The 2023 blockbuster Jawan made huge waves as Shah Rukh Khan made his first collaboration with Atlee. In the movie, SRK was seen in a double role – Vikram Rathore and Azad. Director of the movie Atlee says he never thought the former would become the ‘mass character’. In an interview, he admitted that he even had a ‘bet’ going on with King Khan as to who would be hailed as the mass character.

He was speaking at a promotional event hosted for team Baby John. Atlee candidly talked about his directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee shared, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.' He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
Santosh-shortlisted-for-Oscar-2025
A still from Santosh
A still from Santosh

India has every reason to be proud: Shahana Goswami on Santosh’s Oscar entry

Director Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, a movie set in rural north India, has been shortlisted for Oscar 2025 in the International Feature Film category from the UK. Shahana Goswami, who plays the role of a widow who inherits the job of her husband as a cop in the film, says, “I feel really happy, proud, and encouraged by this selection. It’s a moment of celebration for (director) Sandhya Suri (and) for all of us.”

The movie is an international co-production of the UK, India, France and Germany. Though Santosh is the UK’s official entry to the Oscars, Goswami feels India deserves to be proud of it regardless.

Keep ReadingShow less
British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ shortlisted for Oscars
A still from Santosh

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s ‘Santosh’ shortlisted for Oscars

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s debut feature film, Santosh, has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. Representing the UK, Santosh stars Indian actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar and is one of the 15 films vying for a spot in the final five nominees, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday morning.

Santosh tells the story of a newly widowed housewife (played by Goswami) who inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder. The film, which marks Suri’s feature directorial debut, is joined on the shortlist by other international contenders such as France’s Emilia Pérez, Brazil’s I’m Still Here, and Germany’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Keep ReadingShow less
First-Lead-Varun-Dhawan-in-Baby-John

Varun Dhawan in Baby John

Getty Images

Bollywood's Christmas releases promise surprise cameos

Buckle up for 2 Christmas releases starring big names, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan. Firstly, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Salman Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to be released on December 25. The movie, written by Kalees and Sumit Arora, is directed by Kalees and bankrolled by Atlee. It is believed to be an adaptation of the popular 2016 Tamil film Theri, However, last week, Varun Dhawan, in an interview, clarified that Baby John is not a direct remake of Theri, but rather an adaptation with a fresh take on the original.


The trailer, with a predominant shade of red in its colouring, has set the tone for becoming a good action thriller. IMDb says the movie “revolves around a DCP who transforms and travels to different places to safeguard his family”. You can expect a perfect blend of high-octane stunts and powerful performances by the cast as it has passed the vibe to become a mass entertainer. From the stills of Varun’s entry to Jackie Shroff’s acting, the audience is sure to be enchanted by some top-notch screen presence.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications