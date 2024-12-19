6 best Hindi movies on Netflix in 2024

OTT platforms have become an A-class hub for presenting exceptional storytelling. With 2024 coming to an end, we decided to take a look back at some of the best Hindi OTT movies that came out in the past year.

1. Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is a riveting biographical drama that delves into the life of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, showcases the life of the singer played by Diljit Dosanjh alongside Parineeti Chopra and explores Chamkila’s rise to fame and more.

2. CTRL

CTRL is a cyber-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film, which features stars Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi, a social media influencer, delves into themes of technology's pervasive influence and data privacy concerns.

3. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, directed by Jayprad Desai, is a romantic thriller serving as a sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. The movie continues with Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) living separately in Agra with new identities, evading police scrutiny following past events.

4. Sector 36

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 narrates the true story of the 2006 Noida murders, also called the Nithari Killings. The film uncovers a complex web of crimes, including organ trafficking.

5. Bhakshak

Inspired by true-life events surrounding Muzaffarpur shelter case, Bhakshak is a chilling crime thriller directed by Pulkit. The narrative follows Vaishali as she uncovers the sexual exploitation of underage girls in a shelter home in Munawwarpur, Bihar.

6. Maharaj

A historical drama that explores the life of Karsandas Mulji, a Gujarati journalist and social reformer, Maharaj is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film features Junaid Khan with Jaideep Ahlawat portraying the antagonist, Jadunath Maharaj.