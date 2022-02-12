Website Logo
  Saturday, February 12, 2022
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol to film Apne 2 in London

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol are set to return to headline Apne 2, a sequel to their successful sports drama film Apne (2007). Joining the trio on the cast of the sequel is Sunny’s son Karan Deol who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019).

While fans wait for Apne 2 with bated breath, some fresh details have emerged on the film which suggest that director Anil Sharma is set to take the film before cameras by mid-2022. The team will be filming a major portion of the film in London.

“The plan is to start filming by mid this year in Punjab and London. They will finalise on the exact date soon,” divulges a source in the know.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

The source goes on to add that the script for Apne 2 is completely ready, and casting for the rest of the acting team will begin soon.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anil Sharma is presently busy filming his much-anticipated directorial Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The team is currently prepping for the second schedule of the film, which is set to begin in March.

Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the iconic Indian film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, (2001), began production in late 2021 and the first schedule was wrapped up in December.

Confirming the same, Sunny had posted, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of Gadar 2. Feeling blessed.”

While Gadar was set during the Partition of India in 1947, Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, as per reports.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

