  • Friday, June 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

TOP LISTS

TOP 10 Saroj Khan dance numbers

Ek Do Teen

By: Asjad Nazir

A DYNAMIC career saw Saroj Khan deliver delightful dance numbers across different generations. Bollywood’s greatest choreographer added memorable musical moments to movies and showed her dance mastery on the big screen.

Born November 22, 1948, the self-made cinema legend passed away aged 71 on July 3, 2020, after an incredible career filled with iconic moments. Eastern Eye decided to mark Khan’s death anniversary this week by listing 10 of her most memorable dance numbers, listed in chronological order, with one per film.

Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera from Nagina (1986): Stunning dance numbers choreographed by Saroj Khan helped turn Sridevi into the queen of Bollywood. This fierce and fabulous song saw her portray a shape shifting snake woman. That character takes on snake charmers trying to take her down by playing their hypnotic instruments. Sharp movements complimented incendiary lyrics in Hindi cinema history’s greatest snake dance.

Top 10 inset Main Teri Dushman Dushman Tu Mera Nagin
Stills from Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera

Kate Nahin Kat Te from Mr India (1987): Although the ace choreographer showed a great fun element with the film’s Hawa Hawai song, this sensual number was stunning on multiple levels. She got Sridevi to show off her screen presence with a song where she is effectively dancing with an invisible man. The stunning blue sari and sexy moves turned Mr India into the biggest hit of 1987.

Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988): This superb song not only resurrected the item number in Hindi cinema, but also turned Madhuri Dixit into a star and helped Tezaab become the highest grossing movie of that year. It also kick-started a dream partnership between the choreographer and actress, which would result in many more memorable movie moments. This dance was so good that the Filmfare awards introduced a long overdue best choreography category. It would set the standard for solo modern day musical numbers.  

Mere Haathon Mein from Chandni (1989): This dance number became popular thanks to the choreography that mixed up technically flawless moves with a fun element found at weddings. Sridevi was at her brilliant best as she brought the ace choreographer’s vision to life on the big screen. That performance turned this track into a mainstay at Indian weddings around the world, with countless women trying to emulate the delightful dancing.

Top 10 inset Dhak Dhak Karne Laga 8 1
Dhak Dhak Karne Laga;

 Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992): Less was definitely more on this sexy dance number. The sensual moves, slow gyrations and gliding movements earned Saroj Khan a fourth Filmfare award for best choreography in five years. The terrific track set the screen on fire and earned hot actress Madhuri Dixit the sizzling ‘dhak dhak’ girl nickname. It would also help propel Beta to becoming the biggest hit of that year. Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak (1993): No list of memorable Bollywood movie moments is complete without this incendiary dance number. Although many remember this song for the naughty lyrics, it reached greatness because of the magnificent dancing. The ace choreographer created fire onscreen with mesmerising moves that included Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling hot hip thrusts. Not surprisingly, Khan would win her fifth Filmfare Award in six years for best choreography.  

Top 10 Saroj Khan credit STRDEL AFP via Getty Images
Saroj khan

Chane Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam (1994): The decidedly dark revenge drama had this one bright musical moment. Khan once again teamed up with Madhuri Dixit to deliver a flawless dance number that included one of the most iconic twirls in Hindi cinema history. Despite the movie becoming a cult classic, the dancing brilliance created by Khan is what most remember, and many have tried to copy. 

 Nimbooda Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999): Saroj created a star making song for then newcomer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with choreography that showed off her great dance moves and undeniable star presence. It would set the blueprint for the kind of opulent dance numbers director Sanjay Leela Bhansali would create in subsequent years. Saroj would win yet another Filmfare best choreography award for the stunning moves she created in the hit film.

Top 10 inset Dola Re Dola from Devdas
Dola Re Dola

 Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002): The lavish set, amazing costumes, strikingly beautiful lead stars and a stunning song were all knitted together by the cool choreography of Khan. She brought out the best in Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with a technically flawless dance number where they beautifully bounce of each to create a visually spectacular masterpiece. Khan said it was the toughest dance number she ever worked on and was rightly given 17 major awards for her efforts.

Top 10 inset Barso re guru 889c
Barso Re

Barso Re from Guru (2007): Hindi cinema has delivered plenty of rain soaked dance numbers across the decades and this one featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is right up there with the very best. The ace choreographer created something very real with a young woman dancing with abandon in the rain like no one is watching. The striking scenery provided a perfect backdrop. Khan would win more best choreographer awards for those marvellous moves 

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
TOP 10 dance moments of Ashwini Kalsekar
TOP LISTS
TOP 10 favourite films of Nazia Hussain
TOP LISTS
TOP 10 memorable moments of Rekha
TOP LISTS
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to ‘Chandu Champion’: Films set to release in June
TOP LISTS
Mohanlal to Mammootty: 5 most popular Malayalam film actors
TOP LISTS
Top 10 films of Prakash Mehra
TOP LISTS
5 Bollywood films featuring older women romancing younger men
TOP LISTS
International Dance Day: 9 Bollywood actors defining diverse dance forms
TOP LISTS
Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 must-watch international films on his 4th death anniversary
TOP LISTS
TOP 10 style icons of Anjali Phougat
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Top 5 must-watch films starring Dev Patel
TOP LISTS
TOP 10 theatre plays of Pravesh Kumar

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
TOP 10 Saroj Khan dance numbers
uk-economy-grows-first-quarter
UK economy pulls up in first quarter, but outlook weak
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi
Illegal marriage case: Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan and wife’s…
pakistan-finance-bill
Pakistan to pass tax-heavy budget ahead of IMF loan
Ethnically-led Flying Dutchman set to revolutionise opera in UK
Starmer-Labour
Labour’s employment law proposals reassure business leaders