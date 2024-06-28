TOP 10 Saroj Khan dance numbers

Ek Do Teen

By: Asjad Nazir

A DYNAMIC career saw Saroj Khan deliver delightful dance numbers across different generations. Bollywood’s greatest choreographer added memorable musical moments to movies and showed her dance mastery on the big screen.

Born November 22, 1948, the self-made cinema legend passed away aged 71 on July 3, 2020, after an incredible career filled with iconic moments. Eastern Eye decided to mark Khan’s death anniversary this week by listing 10 of her most memorable dance numbers, listed in chronological order, with one per film.

Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera from Nagina (1986): Stunning dance numbers choreographed by Saroj Khan helped turn Sridevi into the queen of Bollywood. This fierce and fabulous song saw her portray a shape shifting snake woman. That character takes on snake charmers trying to take her down by playing their hypnotic instruments. Sharp movements complimented incendiary lyrics in Hindi cinema history’s greatest snake dance.

Kate Nahin Kat Te from Mr India (1987): Although the ace choreographer showed a great fun element with the film’s Hawa Hawai song, this sensual number was stunning on multiple levels. She got Sridevi to show off her screen presence with a song where she is effectively dancing with an invisible man. The stunning blue sari and sexy moves turned Mr India into the biggest hit of 1987.

Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988): This superb song not only resurrected the item number in Hindi cinema, but also turned Madhuri Dixit into a star and helped Tezaab become the highest grossing movie of that year. It also kick-started a dream partnership between the choreographer and actress, which would result in many more memorable movie moments. This dance was so good that the Filmfare awards introduced a long overdue best choreography category. It would set the standard for solo modern day musical numbers.

Mere Haathon Mein from Chandni (1989): This dance number became popular thanks to the choreography that mixed up technically flawless moves with a fun element found at weddings. Sridevi was at her brilliant best as she brought the ace choreographer’s vision to life on the big screen. That performance turned this track into a mainstay at Indian weddings around the world, with countless women trying to emulate the delightful dancing.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992): Less was definitely more on this sexy dance number. The sensual moves, slow gyrations and gliding movements earned Saroj Khan a fourth Filmfare award for best choreography in five years. The terrific track set the screen on fire and earned hot actress Madhuri Dixit the sizzling ‘dhak dhak’ girl nickname. It would also help propel Beta to becoming the biggest hit of that year. Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak (1993): No list of memorable Bollywood movie moments is complete without this incendiary dance number. Although many remember this song for the naughty lyrics, it reached greatness because of the magnificent dancing. The ace choreographer created fire onscreen with mesmerising moves that included Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling hot hip thrusts. Not surprisingly, Khan would win her fifth Filmfare Award in six years for best choreography.

Chane Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam (1994): The decidedly dark revenge drama had this one bright musical moment. Khan once again teamed up with Madhuri Dixit to deliver a flawless dance number that included one of the most iconic twirls in Hindi cinema history. Despite the movie becoming a cult classic, the dancing brilliance created by Khan is what most remember, and many have tried to copy.

Nimbooda Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999): Saroj created a star making song for then newcomer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with choreography that showed off her great dance moves and undeniable star presence. It would set the blueprint for the kind of opulent dance numbers director Sanjay Leela Bhansali would create in subsequent years. Saroj would win yet another Filmfare best choreography award for the stunning moves she created in the hit film.

Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002): The lavish set, amazing costumes, strikingly beautiful lead stars and a stunning song were all knitted together by the cool choreography of Khan. She brought out the best in Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with a technically flawless dance number where they beautifully bounce of each to create a visually spectacular masterpiece. Khan said it was the toughest dance number she ever worked on and was rightly given 17 major awards for her efforts.

Barso Re from Guru (2007): Hindi cinema has delivered plenty of rain soaked dance numbers across the decades and this one featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is right up there with the very best. The ace choreographer created something very real with a young woman dancing with abandon in the rain like no one is watching. The striking scenery provided a perfect backdrop. Khan would win more best choreographer awards for those marvellous moves