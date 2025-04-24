Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rahul Bhatt sparks controversy over 'insensitive' remarks about sisters Alia and Pooja Bhatt

Social media users reacted strongly, questioning why Rahul would compare his sisters

Rahul Bhatt Faces Backlash Over Comments on Alia and Pooja Bhatt

Rahul’s casual dismissal of that controversy has added fuel to the fire

Instagram/ Maheshfilms
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Rahul Bhatt, fitness trainer and son of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm following controversial remarks about his half-sister, Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Rahul drew comparisons between Alia and their older sister Pooja Bhatt, calling the latter more talented, attractive, and principled.

The comments, which many have labelled inappropriate and insensitive, have sparked widespread criticism online. During the interview, Rahul stated, “In my opinion, she (Alia) is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai’ (watery tea). Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja.”

Social media users reacted strongly, questioning why Rahul would compare his sisters in such personal terms. Several users were particularly disturbed by his reference to their appearance and sex appeal, pointing out that such comparisons within a family cross boundaries of propriety. One comment read, “This is disturbing. Why talk about your sisters like that? It’s not just weird, it’s wrong.” Another post said, “There’s nothing respectful about comparing your siblings’ attractiveness in public.”

The backlash also reignited conversation around a decades-old controversy involving Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. Rahul was asked about the infamous 1990s magazine cover where the father-daughter duo shared a kiss, which had stirred public outrage at the time. Dismissing the criticism, Rahul said, “It doesn’t make any difference. It’s like water off a duck’s back. We know the truth, and we’ve seen everything since childhood.”

Rahul’s casual dismissal of that controversy has added fuel to the fire, with critics saying it reflects a broader issue of the Bhatt family being insensitive to public perception and boundaries. Many users questioned the need for bringing up old incidents in a bid to defend new and equally questionable statements.

As of now, neither Alia Bhatt nor Pooja Bhatt has issued any public response to Rahul’s remarks. Both actors, known for their significant contributions to Indian cinema, have typically kept family matters private despite living in the public eye.

This episode has also sparked debate over the role of public figures in maintaining respect when discussing family matters in the media. Observers say such comments, especially when involving women’s appearance and personal qualities, reinforce problematic attitudes and fuel unnecessary controversies.

While Rahul Bhatt is not as prominent in the entertainment industry as his father or sisters, his comments have made headlines and placed the Bhatt family in the spotlight for reasons beyond their creative work. For many, this serves as a reminder that public platforms come with responsibility, and that family ties should not be trivialised or dissected for attention or comparison.

The backlash is unlikely to subside soon, especially as fans and followers of Alia and Pooja continue to express disappointment over the way the situation has unfolded. Whether or not Rahul chooses to clarify or apologise remains to be seen.

alia bhattapologiseentertainment industrymahesh bhattpooja bhattrahul bhattsocial mediaveteran filmmakerrahul bhatt controversial comments on sisters

Related News

Priyanka Chopra Teams Up with John Cena, Idris Elba in 'Heads of State'
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra fronts action thriller ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena, Idris Elba

Afghan exodus soars as Pakistan deadline nears
Asia

Afghan exodus soars as Pakistan deadline nears

SOAS exhibition showcases emerging South Asian artists
UK Events

Past Meets Present: South Asian Artists

Mughal Empire Painting
UK Events

Mughal Splendor at V&A

More For You

Harvey Weinstein

He has denied all allegations and continues to maintain his innocence

Getty

Harvey Weinstein's retrial begins with accusations of 'psychological hold' on victims

The retrial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein began in New York on Tuesday, after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by the state’s Court of Appeals. Weinstein, 72, is being re-tried on charges of rape and sexual assault, which originally led to a 23-year prison sentence. He has pleaded not guilty.

The original conviction was quashed on grounds that the trial court allowed testimony from women whose allegations were not directly tied to the charges, which the appeals court ruled deprived Weinstein of a fair trial.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX Leads 2025 Ivors Nominations Honouring British Songwriting

'Brat' known for its sharp lyricism and bold production

Getty

Charli XCX leads 2025 Ivors nominations honouring British songwriting

Charli XCX, Lola Young and RAYE are among the key artists nominated for the 2025 Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievement in British and Irish songwriting and composing. The nominations, announced ahead of the ceremony on 22 May in London, highlight a strong showing of both established and emerging talent across various musical genres.

Charli XCX’s album Brat has been nominated for Best Album, marking a significant moment in her evolving career. The record, known for its sharp lyricism and bold production, is one of the year’s most talked-about releases. She is joined in the category by Lola Young, whose debut album This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway also received a nomination. The project has been praised for its raw emotion and introspective songwriting.

Keep ReadingShow less
Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel title revealed

The sequel, which will be directed by David Fincher and based on a script by Tarantino

Getty

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel title revealed

Fans of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are in for a surprise as the title for its highly anticipated sequel has reportedly been revealed. According to a recent interview with Michael B. Jordan, the sequel is set to be called The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. The news has sparked excitement, and it's clear that Tarantino’s iconic character, played by Brad Pitt, will be at the centre of this follow-up film.

The sequel, which will be directed by David Fincher and based on a script by Tarantino, will see Pitt reprise his role as the rugged and enigmatic Cliff Booth. The storyline will reportedly take place around eight years after the events of the original film. This time, Booth is expected to transition into a new career as a Hollywood studio fixer, a role that aligns well with the character’s no-nonsense, tough-guy persona, which was showcased in the first film.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS doctor who became a DJ to compete in ITV

Genius Game, based on the popular South Korean format, is available on ITV and ITVX

Instagram/ bodaliadj/ Getty

NHS doctor Kishan Bodalia, who rose to fame as DJ, to appear in new ITV game show Genius Game

Dr Kishan Bodalia, a Birmingham-based NHS doctor who rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic by performing DJ sets in his scrubs, is set to appear in ITV’s new primetime game show, Genius Game, hosted by David Tennant.

The reality series, which aims to bring together some of the UK’s brightest minds, will see contestants compete in a high-stakes mix of wit, social strategy, and psychological gameplay. Dr Bodalia, who became a social media sensation with his uplifting “NHSessions” DJ performances, will tackle the ultimate test of brains and strategy in the series.

Keep ReadingShow less
wednesday season 2

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in season 2, bringing back her signature dark charm and facing new horrors at Nevermore Academy

Instagram/wednesdaynetflix

'Wednesday' season 2 gets split release dates on Netflix with Jenna Ortega returning this August

It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday fans finally have reason to mark their calendars. After a nearly three-year wait, the hit show is returning with its second season and this time split into two parts. Part one lands on Netflix on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the sharp-tongued, gothic teen at the centre of the Addams Family universe, with the teaser offering a first glimpse of what’s ahead. Viewers are shown flashes of new threats at Nevermore Academy, unsettling visuals including a doll made from human hair, and the ever-growing list of enemies Wednesday will face.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc