Anurag Kashyap shares intriguing first look of Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone from Kennedy

The film is set to premiere at the Festival De Cannes 2023.

Photo credit: Anurag Kashyam/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is set with his new project Kennedy on Friday unveiled the first look poster of the lead actors- Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag treated fans with first-look posters.

The first look poster features Rahul in an intense look with minimal red lighting falling on his arms and illuminating his face. Carrying a pistol in his hand.

Sunny Leone, on the other hand, looks regal in her retro avatar, exuding grace in a saree with a printed shrug and a pair of classy shades.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, “Meet Kennedy and Charlie @itsrahulbhat @sunnyleone @zeestudiosofficial @goodbadfilmsofficial.”

Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal. Details about the movie have been kept under wraps. And the film is set to premiere at the Festival De Cannes 2023.

Coming from the house of Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, Kennedy is essentially a police noir film, by Anurag Kashyap. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles and has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

While announcing the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said, “It’s always a creatively enriching experience collaborating with Anurag Kashyap. With Kennedy, we are reaffirming our commitment to conveying Indian stories globally. We are thrilled that Kennedy happens to be the only Indian film premiering at the 76th edition of Festival De Cannes.”

Director Anurag Kashyap also added, “It’s a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It’s more polar than noir, inspired by crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville. It’s also a deeply personal crime/police drama and am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave 8 months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on…am just grateful at the moment.”

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja.