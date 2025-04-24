Skip to content
GPs in England’s deprived areas face lower pay, greater pressure: Report

The study found that GPs in deprived areas also face more challenges, including higher pressures from problem patients, limited practice resources, and difficulties finding locum cover.

england-gp-iStock

The researchers analysed data from over 8,500 GPs between 2015 and 2021 as part of the GP work life survey. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 24, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

GPs working in the most deprived areas of England earn an average of £5,525 less per year than those in wealthier areas, according to a study by the University of Manchester published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.

The researchers analysed data from over 8,500 GPs between 2015 and 2021 as part of the GP work life survey.

The study found that GPs in deprived areas also face more challenges, including higher pressures from problem patients, limited practice resources, and difficulties finding locum cover, reported The Guardian.

The study found no difference in weekly working hours, job satisfaction, or intention to quit between GPs in deprived and affluent areas.

Lead author Dr Michael Anderson, a lecturer at the University of Manchester and a practising GP, said: “Without targeted investment and policy interventions, the difficulties faced by GPs in deprived areas will only continue to worsen, exacerbating health inequalities.”

He added: “In more deprived areas, the partners earn less and there’s also less money available.”

Prof Matt Sutton, senior author of the study, said: “Addressing their concerns about increased job pressure and decreased resources would help reduce health inequalities.”

Last year, the Royal College of GPs called for a major reform in GP funding allocation.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our reforms will also tackle head on the appalling healthcare inequalities that exist within Britain today.”

Minority youth face racist content online once a week, report reveals
News

Minority youth face racist content online once a week, report reveals

Cookery Class
UK Events

Kabul flavors in London!

Comedy Show
UK Events

Get Ready to LOL at the Funny Muslims Comedy Show

Campbell Wilson
Business

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down as Air India Express chair

Harry and Meghan urge tougher safeguards to protect children online

Prince Harry criticised tech companies for citing privacy laws to deny access

Getty

Harry and Meghan urge tougher safeguards to protect children online

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for stronger protections for children online, warning that not enough is being done to shield young people from the dangers of social media

During a visit to New York, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled a new memorial dedicated to the memory of children whose families believe harmful online content contributed to their deaths. The installation, named the Lost Screen Memorial, features 50 smartphones, each displaying an image of a child lost to what their families describe as the adverse effects of social media. The memorial was made available to the public for 24 hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Government announces funding for offshore wind supply chains

Energy secretary Ed Miliband reads a letter from Britain's King Charles III during the Future of Energy Security Summit at Lancaster House on April 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Government announces funding for offshore wind supply chains

THE government has announced an initial £300 million investment to strengthen domestic offshore wind supply chains ahead of the Comprehensive Spending Review. The funding will be distributed through Great British Energy, the country's publicly-owned clean energy company.

Prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday (24) said the investment aims to support jobs and help the UK reach clean power by 2030.

Keep ReadingShow less
Badenoch says Tories must work hard to win May polls

Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch says Tories must work hard to win May polls

Simon Finlay

CONSERVATIVE leader Kemi Badenoch made her second visit to Kent in six weeks, declaring her party can cling onto power at the county council elections on May 1.

However, Badenoch, who was in the county on Tuesday (22) to meet a farmer impacted by the government's changes to inheritance tax, insisted "we are going to have to work hard for it". Eighty one seats are up for grabs at Kent County Council (KCC) next week.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-Parliament-iStock

The sanctions target politicians across parties who have supported calls for frozen Russian assets to be used to aid Ukraine. (Photo: iStock)

iStock

Russia bans 15 UK MPs and six peers over Ukraine remarks

RUSSIA has imposed sanctions on 15 British MPs and six members of the House of Lords, citing "hostile statements and unfounded accusations" about Moscow.

The move was announced by Russia's foreign ministry in a statement accusing the UK of "fabricating anti-Russian narratives" and trying to "demonise" the country, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wexham Hall sale sparks bidding war between Council and Hindu group

Wexham Hall sale sparks bidding war between Council and Hindu group

Nick Clark

WEXHAM COURT PARISH COUNCIL said it wants to redevelop its hall into a community hub – but faces competition from a Hindu group that wants to buy the building.

Slough Borough Council owns the hall and leases it to the parish council.

Keep ReadingShow less
