Brahmastra’s final schedule postponed?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Brahmastra has been in the making for the longest time. The movie, which is being produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, began production in 2018. It was set to enter theatres in 2019, but since the production kept getting delayed again and again, the film had to miss its release date more than once.

The latest we hear that the hugely anticipated fantasy film has reached the final leg of its shooting schedule. The makers had initially planned to wrap up the last schedule in March, but they have now decided to postpone filming to April following the Coronavirus outbreak which has engulfed the whole world in terror and scare.

A popular entertainment magazine reports that the team was due to shoot the remainder of the film in Mumbai during March, but feels it would be better to hold off until next month. A source close to the development shared, “They do not want to put them at any kind of risk. So, for now, the shoot has been shifted to April.”

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles. This is the first time when Ranbir and Alia, who are rumoured to be a couple in real-life, are working together in a film.

Helmed by hit filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to roll into theatres in December 2020. But with its final schedule getting postponed to April, we wonder if the film will manage to make its entry into cinemas on its scheduled release date.

