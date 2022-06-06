Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues its dream run; Kartik Aaryan’s biggest hit mints ₹154.82 cr so far

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Poster (Photo credit: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Toplined by Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) is having a dream run at the domestic box office in India. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy film hit cinemas on May 20 and has been earning steadily ever since. The film has now crossed the much-coveted ₹150 mark in India as it raked in ₹154.82 crores till Sunday, June 5.

Sharing the latest earnings of the film on his Twitter handle, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week… Growth on third Sat and Sun remarkable… Mass circuits in full form… Heading towards ₹175 cr… [Week 3] Fri2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr. India biz.”

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week… Growth on [third] Sat and Sun remarkable… Mass circuits in full form… Heading towards ₹ 175 cr… [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ilo0sZJPAq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2022

Not just in India, but the film has been doing thunderous business overseas also. If reports are to be believed, the horror-comedy has gone past the ₹200-crore mark with its worldwide collection. The film is holding it really well in theatres despite new releases such as Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Vikram.

In a media statement, the makers of the film said, “Holding steady in theatres despite new releases, this horror-comedy continues to score big as it collects ₹5.71 on day 17 and takes the collection to ₹154.82 cr.”

Also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in significant roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja’s 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel has turned out to be a much bigger hit than its predecessor.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is busy smashing one box office record after another, Kartik Aaryan over the weekend informed his fans that he has contracted Covid-19. “Everything was so good, but Covid could not be kept at bay,” he shared as a caption of the post.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.