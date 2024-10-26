  • Saturday, October 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

FEATURES

Asian dishes are a hit as HMS Queen Elizabeth marks Navratri

Restaurant chefs work with Navy as troops try garba moves

Diners at HMS Queen Elizabeth

By: Eastern Eye

THE Royal Navy’s flagship carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, hosted Navaratri celebrations at the Portsmouth Naval Base on October 10..

Organised by the Royal Navy’s Race Diversity Network, the event brought together the culinary skills of chefs from Punjab Restaurant in London’s Covent Garden and the warship’s chefs to serve a feast for the 700 shipmates and guests. Diners were treated to traditional Punjabi dishes and regional delicacies that included tarka daal, Amritsari chole and a spiced onion kulcha naan.

“Curry night is a mainstay of the weekly menu in all Royal Navy warships, and the opportunity to cook alongside some of the country’s top Indian chefs was not to be missed, said Petty Officer Carl Tester, one of the carrier’s senior caterers.

“The chefs from the Punjab Restaurant were especially good with engaging the more junior Navy chefs and encouraging them to get involved.

INSET HMS Queen Elizabeth 3
Chefs from Punjab Restaurant and the warship

“No matter their backgrounds or environments, there is an unwritten understanding between chefs about the level of hard work that goes in to producing meals and I could really see that today.” Members of the National Hindu Students Forum performed Garba dance – which the sailors attempted to copy with varying degrees of success – and music, followed by leading everyone through aarti (prayers).

“The food today was absolutely delicious, it has been a real privilege to taste some of these authentic Punjabi dishes in our own dining halls,” said Lieutenant Commander Matthew Key, the carrier’s senior meteorological officer.

“It was interesting to learn about the festival of Navratri – and we did our best to keep up during the dancing demonstration!”

For the chefs from the restaurant, which is a supporter of the Armed Forces Covenant, as well as guests, the event on the carrier offered an insight into life in the Royal Navy.

“The size of the ship and the scale of the catering operation here is incredible,” said Amrit S Maan, the Punjab’s managing director. “We are proud British Punjabi owners and it has been a real blessing to celebrate Navaratri with everyone on board today with our traditional dishes.

“We are proud to be signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and we always find it a joy to visit bases, ships and community events to cook our food.”

Related Stories
FEATURES

Amaan Ali Bangash: Solo sarod mastery on stage
FEATURES

‘I love London’s anonymity’
FEATURES

‘Ratan spurred on by UK ministers’ refusal to help’
FEATURES

‘Tata showed that business and humanity can go hand in hand’
HEADLINE STORY

Asian entrepreneurs urge ministers to remove barriers to growth
FEATURES

Netflix’s ’14 Peaks’ inspires climbers to Chinese convoy attain Himalayan heights
FEATURES

Annual Darbar Festival returns with a classical Indian music celebration
FEATURES

Abid Iqbal: A great British hero of qawwali
FEATURES

Henika Patel: Seeking the inner Sensual spirit
HEADLINE STORY

How Labour lost the Asian vote
FEATURES

Dalrymple brings Ajanta’s thrilling discovery to life
FEATURES

‘Santi & Naz’: Powerful story has new perspective on Partition
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Asian dishes are a hit as HMS Queen Elizabeth marks…
Rajasthan aims to become a key hub for UK investments
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
How to make Diwali brighter
Diplomat Nikesh Mehta’s rise from fitting in to leading with…
Nutrition details on menus leave Asian eateries in UK in…