Asian dishes are a hit as HMS Queen Elizabeth marks Navratri

Restaurant chefs work with Navy as troops try garba moves

Diners at HMS Queen Elizabeth

By: Eastern Eye

THE Royal Navy’s flagship carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, hosted Navaratri celebrations at the Portsmouth Naval Base on October 10..

Organised by the Royal Navy’s Race Diversity Network, the event brought together the culinary skills of chefs from Punjab Restaurant in London’s Covent Garden and the warship’s chefs to serve a feast for the 700 shipmates and guests. Diners were treated to traditional Punjabi dishes and regional delicacies that included tarka daal, Amritsari chole and a spiced onion kulcha naan.

“Curry night is a mainstay of the weekly menu in all Royal Navy warships, and the opportunity to cook alongside some of the country’s top Indian chefs was not to be missed, said Petty Officer Carl Tester, one of the carrier’s senior caterers.

“The chefs from the Punjab Restaurant were especially good with engaging the more junior Navy chefs and encouraging them to get involved.

“No matter their backgrounds or environments, there is an unwritten understanding between chefs about the level of hard work that goes in to producing meals and I could really see that today.” Members of the National Hindu Students Forum performed Garba dance – which the sailors attempted to copy with varying degrees of success – and music, followed by leading everyone through aarti (prayers).

“The food today was absolutely delicious, it has been a real privilege to taste some of these authentic Punjabi dishes in our own dining halls,” said Lieutenant Commander Matthew Key, the carrier’s senior meteorological officer.

“It was interesting to learn about the festival of Navratri – and we did our best to keep up during the dancing demonstration!”

For the chefs from the restaurant, which is a supporter of the Armed Forces Covenant, as well as guests, the event on the carrier offered an insight into life in the Royal Navy.

“The size of the ship and the scale of the catering operation here is incredible,” said Amrit S Maan, the Punjab’s managing director. “We are proud British Punjabi owners and it has been a real blessing to celebrate Navaratri with everyone on board today with our traditional dishes.

“We are proud to be signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and we always find it a joy to visit bases, ships and community events to cook our food.”