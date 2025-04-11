10 early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease you should know

The five patients affected by the outbreak, identified between May and December 2024, were aged between 68 and 89. The cases have been reported across the UK, including in Yorkshire, the Humber, the North West, the West Midlands, and Wales. The outbreak has raised serious concerns due to its impact on vulnerable hospital patients, especially those with underlying immunocompromising conditions.

Cool Delight Desserts as the suspected source of the listeria outbreak Cool Delights

Only one of the three deaths has been directly attributed to Listeria monocytogenes, according to health officials. Nevertheless, all five individuals who contracted the illness required hospitalisation due to their weakened immune systems. The FSA confirmed that these patients were already dealing with serious health issues, which made them more susceptible to severe listeria infections.

Listeriosis is a serious bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, a pathogen commonly found in contaminated food. While it is rare in healthy individuals, it can be life-threatening for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, babies, and people with compromised immune systems. Listeriosis symptoms are similar to the flu, including high fever, muscle aches, chills, nausea, and vomiting. In severe cases, the infection can cause life-threatening complications, such as meningitis.

Although the levels of listeria detected in the contaminated desserts were below the regulatory threshold of 100 colony-forming units per gram, the FSA noted that immunocompromised patients are more likely to suffer serious consequences from the infection. The bacterium was detected in two different mousse flavours, chocolate and vanilla and strawberry and vanilla, during routine testing at an NHS hospital in the South West of England.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, confirmed that they are working closely with other health bodies to identify the exact cause of the outbreak. The FSA is coordinating with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care, and local authorities to remove the potentially contaminated desserts from the supply chain. Potter emphasised that the food business responsible for the desserts, Cool Delight Desserts, is fully cooperating with the investigation and has initiated a product withdrawal as a precaution.

Dr Gauri Godbole, deputy director for gastrointestinal infections at the UKHSA, reiterated that the cause of the outbreak has not yet been conclusively identified. However, laboratory testing has suggested a link to a specific type of dessert served in NHS hospitals. The desserts in question are not available to the general public through retailers but are distributed in healthcare settings.

As a precaution, NHS Trusts and care providers have been instructed to stop serving these desserts until the investigation is complete. Hospital staff have been asked to check refrigerators and remove any remaining products that could pose a risk to patients.

The FSA has also warned the public that listeria-contaminated food may not show obvious signs of spoilage, but can still cause dangerous infections. Listeria is commonly found in unpasteurised milk, soft cheeses, pre-packed sandwiches, and other ready-to-eat foods. It can also be present in raw food, soil, and the droppings of various animals, including mammals, birds, and fish.

While the FSA investigates this outbreak, it is worth noting that listeriosis cases have been a concern for health authorities for years. In 2023, there were 177 reported cases of listeriosis in England and Wales, with 32 deaths. Of these deaths, 11 were directly linked to listeriosis. Previous outbreaks have been associated with foods such as smoked fish, semi-soft cheese, and beef products.

This latest outbreak has once again highlighted the need for strict food safety standards, especially in settings where vulnerable patients are being cared for. The public is urged to remain vigilant and avoid high-risk foods, while health authorities continue to investigate and ensure the safety of the NHS food supply.