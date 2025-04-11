10 early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease you should know

Parkinson’s disease is the world’s fastest-growing neurological condition, yet public understanding often stops at its well-known tremors.
Despite affecting 153,000 people in the UK, awareness around its wider range of symptoms remains limited, according to Parkinson’s UK. Even with famous figures like Billy Connolly, Michael J. Fox, Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt, and Ozzy Osbourne speaking openly about living with the disease, many early signs still go unrecognised.
Jennifer Taylor, helpline service manager at Parkinson’s UK, explains: “We know more people than ever are being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, but with over 40 possible symptoms, it’s often misunderstood. Early signs can be subtle and might appear years before movement issues develop.”
Parkinson’s disease occurs when brain cells that produce dopamine – crucial for movement control – stop working. Although the exact cause remains unclear, genetics, environment and lifestyle may contribute.
Dr Bal Athwal, consultant neurologist at The Wellington Hospital, stresses that while Parkinson’s can impact quality of life, early diagnosis and proper treatment can help manage symptoms effectively. Most people diagnosed are over 70, but it can occur at any age.
Here are 10 early signs of Parkinson’s to watch for:
1. Unexplained Pain
Pain, including musculoskeletal, nerve-related, and muscle spasms, may appear before a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
2. Anxiety
Feelings of constant worry, social avoidance, and panic attacks can develop early. Mindfulness and exercise may help manage these symptoms.
3. Balance Problems
Issues with balance and an increased risk of falling may occur, although they are often more noticeable in later stages.
4. Stiffness
Muscle tightness or stiffness, sometimes noticeable through a reduced arm swing while walking, can develop early.
5. Loss of Smell
A reduced sense of smell can occur several years, or even decades, before Parkinson’s is diagnosed.
6. Sleep Difficulties and Fatigue
Problems like insomnia, restless legs, and acting out dreams (REM sleep behaviour disorder) are common. Fatigue can fluctuate day to day.
7. Tremor
Tremor typically starts in the hands at rest and may spread to other parts of the body. Some people experience an internal, invisible tremor.
8. Depression
Depression can appear before or after diagnosis and may worsen both movement and cognitive symptoms.
9. Smaller Handwriting and Slower Movements
Micrographia – small, cramped handwriting – and difficulty with tasks like fastening buttons can be early signs.
10. Reduced Facial Expressions
Known as facial masking, this symptom makes it harder to show emotions through expressions like smiling or raising eyebrows.
Anyone concerned about possible symptoms is encouraged to seek medical advice. Early diagnosis can help in managing Parkinson’s effectively.
Parkinson’s UK Helpline: 0808 800 0303