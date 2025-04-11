Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

10 early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease you should know

Though it affects 153,000 people in the UK, awareness of its symptoms remains low

Top 10 Early Warning Signs of Parkinson’s Disease You Need to Know

Parkinson’s can impact quality of life

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Parkinson’s disease is the world’s fastest-growing neurological condition, yet public understanding often stops at its well-known tremors.

Despite affecting 153,000 people in the UK, awareness around its wider range of symptoms remains limited, according to Parkinson’s UK. Even with famous figures like Billy Connolly, Michael J. Fox, Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt, and Ozzy Osbourne speaking openly about living with the disease, many early signs still go unrecognised.

Jennifer Taylor, helpline service manager at Parkinson’s UK, explains: “We know more people than ever are being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, but with over 40 possible symptoms, it’s often misunderstood. Early signs can be subtle and might appear years before movement issues develop.”

Parkinson’s disease occurs when brain cells that produce dopamine – crucial for movement control – stop working. Although the exact cause remains unclear, genetics, environment and lifestyle may contribute.

Dr Bal Athwal, consultant neurologist at The Wellington Hospital, stresses that while Parkinson’s can impact quality of life, early diagnosis and proper treatment can help manage symptoms effectively. Most people diagnosed are over 70, but it can occur at any age.

Here are 10 early signs of Parkinson’s to watch for:

1. Unexplained Pain

Pain, including musculoskeletal, nerve-related, and muscle spasms, may appear before a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

2. Anxiety

Feelings of constant worry, social avoidance, and panic attacks can develop early. Mindfulness and exercise may help manage these symptoms.

3. Balance Problems

Issues with balance and an increased risk of falling may occur, although they are often more noticeable in later stages.

4. Stiffness

Muscle tightness or stiffness, sometimes noticeable through a reduced arm swing while walking, can develop early.

5. Loss of Smell

A reduced sense of smell can occur several years, or even decades, before Parkinson’s is diagnosed.

6. Sleep Difficulties and Fatigue

Problems like insomnia, restless legs, and acting out dreams (REM sleep behaviour disorder) are common. Fatigue can fluctuate day to day.

7. Tremor

Tremor typically starts in the hands at rest and may spread to other parts of the body. Some people experience an internal, invisible tremor.

8. Depression

Depression can appear before or after diagnosis and may worsen both movement and cognitive symptoms.

9. Smaller Handwriting and Slower Movements

Micrographia – small, cramped handwriting – and difficulty with tasks like fastening buttons can be early signs.

10. Reduced Facial Expressions

Known as facial masking, this symptom makes it harder to show emotions through expressions like smiling or raising eyebrows.

Anyone concerned about possible symptoms is encouraged to seek medical advice. Early diagnosis can help in managing Parkinson’s effectively.

Parkinson’s UK Helpline: 0808 800 0303

diagnosisearly signslifestylemedical advicesymptomstreatmentparkinson's disease

Related News

Capivasertib: New NHS Pill Slows Incurable Breast Cancer Progression
Health

New pill Capivasertib slows incurable breast cancer progression, now on NHS

Yvonne Strahovski reveals shocking ending for 'The Handmaid’s Tale' final season, calls it the rebellion
Entertainment

Yvonne Strahovski reveals shocking ending for 'The Handmaid’s Tale' final season, calls it the rebellion

Eric Dane
Health

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series
Cricket

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

More For You

Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins has previously been praised for her openness about personal challenges

Getty

Comedian Sue Perkins says ADHD is not an 'excuse' to avoid responsibility

Television presenter and comedian Sue Perkins has spoken candidly about her experience of living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), emphasising that she does not "weaponise" her diagnosis to excuse her behaviour.

Perkins, 55, is well known for her role as a former co-host of The Great British Bake Off, as well as for her current work on the BBC game show Chess Masters: Endgame. Speaking in an interview with Radio Times, she reflected on her relatively recent diagnosis of ADHD and the impact it has had on her understanding of herself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coeliac Disease: What to Know After Rebecca Adlington’s Diagnosis

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has recently revealed about her condition

Getty Images

Key things to know about Coeliac disease after Rebecca Adlington’s diagnosis

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has recently revealed her diagnosis of coeliac disease and has called for greater awareness of the condition. In a video shared on Coeliac UK’s Instagram, Adlington discussed the importance of gluten-free prescriptions and urged the government to protect access to these prescriptions, which have been cut in some areas.

Her diagnosis shines a light on coeliac disease, a condition that affects approximately 1 in 100 people in the UK. However, due to the difficulty in recognising the symptoms, only around 36% of people living with the condition have been officially diagnosed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coca-Cola Issues Recall for 900 Cases Due to Plastic Contamination

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA

iStock

Coca-Cola recalls nearly 900 cases due to plastic contamination

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has initiated a recall of nearly 900 cases of Coca-Cola Original Taste due to potential contamination with plastic. The recall affects 864 12-pack cases of Coca-Cola, which were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall was announced on 6th March 2025, and is currently still in progress, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA, which means that while the risk of severe health consequences is considered low, consumers may still experience temporary or reversible adverse effects. Plastic contamination in beverages poses a number of risks, including the potential for choking, oral injuries, or gastrointestinal discomfort if consumed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eli Lilly

This price point is significantly lower than in the USA

Getty Images

Eli Lilly introduces Mounjaro in India, gaining an edge over Novo Nordisk in the weight-loss drug market


Eli Lilly has launched its highly anticipated diabetes and weight-loss medication, Mounjaro, in India, marking the company's entry into the country’s rapidly growing market for treatments tackling obesity and diabetes. The U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant has outpaced Danish competitor Novo Nordisk, becoming the first to offer such a drug in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Listeria

Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination

Getty Images

3 dead, 5 seriously ill due to listeria after eating chocolate dessert

Three people have died and five others have fallen seriously ill following a listeria outbreak linked to a chocolate dessert supplied to NHS hospitals across the UK. Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination, which has prompted a nationwide recall of chilled desserts from hospitals and care homes.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has identified mousses and ice creams made by Cool Delight Desserts as the suspected source of the listeria outbreak. This recall covers all chilled desserts including mousses, ice creams, ice cream rolls, and yoghurts supplied by the company to NHS facilities. The action is being taken as a precaution while health authorities continue their investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc