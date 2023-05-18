Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 18, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

The Chase star Paul Sinha on his battle with Parkinson’s disease

During Thursday’s episode of ITV’s Loose Men, the quiz master opened up about his health.

Paul Sinha (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Chase star Paul Sinha says he is “fighting as hard as ever” in his Parkinson’s battle – as he makes his Loose Men debut. The comedian, 52, was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in May 2019, after he experienced the symptom of a “sudden-onset, frozen right shoulder”.

During Thursday’s episode of ITV’s Loose Women, which has been changed to Loose Men to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, the quiz master opened up about his health, saying he wanted to “show that it doesn’t have to ruin your quality of life and that you can fight against the stereotypes others have of you”.

“For that reason, when I’m out and about, I try even harder to look my best. I want people to know that I am not vanishing, I’m still fighting as hard as ever. said Sinha.

He went added, “When you start walking with a limp, you know that something’s wrong and it was more of a sense of relief of, ‘Now that I know what it is, I can sort of own it’.”

Sinha urged men watching at home to be open about their physical, mental, and emotional health, he said, “It’s important for everyone, not just men, to realise that however hard we try, we are not perfect, either physically or mentally. Traditionally, men have been discouraged to seek help, by believing that it’s a sign of weakness.”

The NHS website says, Parkinson’s is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years. Symptoms include involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Tiger Zakhmi Hai, says Salman after sustaining shoulder injury
Hollywood News
Charli XCX to make acting debut; more deets inside
MUSIC
Norah Jones announces a new London show
Entertainment
Teaser for Kartik-Kiara starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha out
TELEVISION
Confirmed: Meera Syal to play Verin in The Wheel of Time 2
Entertainment
Richa Chadha to star in Indo-UK production Aaina 
TOP LISTS
From The Night Manager to Criminal Justice, 5 Indian adaptations of successful British…
Entertainment
Jitendra Sharma: Dawn of the Ted
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Mrunal oozes glamour in black ensemble
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: After debuting in lehenga, Sara rocks black outfit
Entertainment
The Kerala Story makers announce initiative to rehabilitate religious conversion victims
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Union Minister feels proud to represent Indian culture on red carpet
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW