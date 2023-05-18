The Chase star Paul Sinha on his battle with Parkinson’s disease

During Thursday’s episode of ITV’s Loose Men, the quiz master opened up about his health.

Paul Sinha (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Chase star Paul Sinha says he is “fighting as hard as ever” in his Parkinson’s battle – as he makes his Loose Men debut. The comedian, 52, was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in May 2019, after he experienced the symptom of a “sudden-onset, frozen right shoulder”.

During Thursday’s episode of ITV’s Loose Women, which has been changed to Loose Men to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, the quiz master opened up about his health, saying he wanted to “show that it doesn’t have to ruin your quality of life and that you can fight against the stereotypes others have of you”.

“For that reason, when I’m out and about, I try even harder to look my best. I want people to know that I am not vanishing, I’m still fighting as hard as ever. said Sinha.

He went added, “When you start walking with a limp, you know that something’s wrong and it was more of a sense of relief of, ‘Now that I know what it is, I can sort of own it’.”

Sinha urged men watching at home to be open about their physical, mental, and emotional health, he said, “It’s important for everyone, not just men, to realise that however hard we try, we are not perfect, either physically or mentally. Traditionally, men have been discouraged to seek help, by believing that it’s a sign of weakness.”

The NHS website says, Parkinson’s is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years. Symptoms include involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.