Aldi unveils new garden range with 40 affordable items – but shoppers must act fast

Aldi is set to roll out its latest garden range in stores from 24 April, with further additions arriving on 27 April and 1 May. With 40 new items on offer, including furniture, accessories, and lighting, the collection caters to all garden sizes and styles – all while remaining budget-friendly.

From Marrakesh-inspired bistro sets to practical furniture and striking lighting features, the new collection allows shoppers to create their ideal outdoor space just in time for summer.

Among the standout items is the Rattan Effect Corner Sofa (£199.99), which comes in a contemporary grey with cushioned seating and a footstool for added comfort. Equally versatile is the Acacia Garden Day Bed (£199.99), which can be rearranged into several configurations, such as a corner sofa, full day bed, twin loungers with a central table, or a three-seater.

For those with more compact outdoor areas, the Melbourne Coffee Set (£99.99) provides a stylish solution with its rope weave design and included cushions. Meanwhile, the Marrakesh Bistro Set (£69.99) brings a splash of the exotic to any patio, featuring decorative iron curves and mosaic detailing.

Smaller accessories include the Decorative Glass Table (£14.99), perfect for adding colour to the garden with designs featuring lemons, bees, and hummingbirds.

For tech-savvy gardeners, Aldi is launching a Robot Mower on 1 May, priced at £199.99. This automatic lawnmower is designed to cut and maintain your lawn with minimal effort.

To keep warm on cooler summer evenings, Aldi has introduced a Fire Bowl Globe (£59.99). This eye-catching piece can be mounted in two positions and provides both warmth and ambience as night falls.

Lighting options are also plentiful in the new range. The Solar XL Penzance Lantern (£19.99) features a flickering candle effect and comes in black, antique white, or bronze. Shoppers can also pick up the Solar Star Lantern (£7.99), available in four designs, or the Solar Marrakesh Lantern (£9.99), which casts beautiful light patterns through its cut-out detailing.

Completing the lighting range are Aldi’s Garden String Lights (£7.99), available in flower, bee, or butterfly designs, each with ten warm white LEDs on a 1.8-metre string.

As always, Aldi has reminded customers that these Specialbuys are only available while stocks last.

Additionally, Aldi has announced the return of its popular Langham’s Cuisine Doggy Ice Cream, available nationwide from 14 April. The frozen treat for pets is back for a third year due to continued shopper demand.