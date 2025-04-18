Freddie Flintoff recalls ‘Top Gear’ crash in new documentary

FREDDIE FLINTOFF has spoken about the crash that ended his time on the car show Top Gear, calling it a vivid memory he still remembers clearly.
Flintoff joined Top Gear as a presenter in 2019 and remained part of the show until a crash during filming in late 2022 left him with serious injuries.
“I remember everything about it… it’s so vivid,” Flintoff says in the trailer for a new Disney+ documentary about his life.
The crash, which occurred at high speed, resulted in facial injuries and a long recovery. It also marked the end of Flintoff’s role on the show, Deadline reported.
The documentary Flintoff will release on Disney+ on 25 April. In the trailer, Flintoff speaks about the crash, while others reflect on his career in cricket and television.
The film includes interviews with his wife Rachael and close friends, including Michael Vaughan, James Corden and Jack Whitehall. It follows Flintoff’s journey from playing a key role in England’s Ashes wins to becoming a television host and returning to cricket after the 2022 crash, Deadline reported.
In a documentary last year, Flintoff said he “struggles with anxiety”, and has “nightmares” and “flashbacks” when thinking about the incident.
Flintoff is directed by John Dower. Executive producers include Flintoff, Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton for South Shore, and Sean Doyle for Disney+, according to Deadline.
(With inputs from ANI)