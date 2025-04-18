Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sainsbury's warns of profit dip amid supermarket price war

The retailer’s move comes amid expectations of a price war triggered by Asda, which, under new executive chairman Allan Leighton, announced a plan to cut grocery prices to regain market share.

Sainsburys-Getty

The company expects to generate £1bn in profit, with an underlying dip of around £36m, as competition intensifies across the supermarket sector. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 18, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

SAINSBURY’s has forecast that profits from its retail operations may remain flat or decline over the coming year as it continues to reduce grocery prices.

The company expects to generate £1bn in profit, with an underlying dip of around £36m, as competition intensifies across the supermarket sector.

The retailer’s move comes amid expectations of a price war triggered by Asda, which, under new executive chairman Allan Leighton, announced a plan to cut grocery prices to regain market share.

Tesco has also acknowledged it could suffer a significant financial impact if forced to reduce prices further, BBC reported.

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said, “We're in the strongest position we've ever been [on price competition] and we intend to stay there.”

The company believes its losses from price cuts will be relatively minor compared to Tesco’s potential £400m hit.

Bernstein analyst William Woods, according to the BBC, said the forecast leaves Sainsbury’s with “wiggle room” to compete with rivals if necessary.

Sainsbury’s revealed full-year sales rose by 3.1 per cent to £31.5bn, while pre-tax profit increased from £277m to £384m.

However, fuel sales dropped 8.9 per cent to £4.7bn due to reduced demand and lower fuel prices driven by falling commodity costs in a competitive market.

Sainsbury’s also reported continued decline at Argos, although it said web traffic had improved.

Official data released on Wednesday showed that falling motor fuel prices helped bring UK inflation down to 2.6 per cent in March from 2.8 per cent in February.

asdagrocery pricesretail operationssainsburysainsbury'ssainsburyssupermarket price wartescouk supermarket price war

Related News

The Chase’s Paul Sinha shares Parkinson’s update after major health scare
Health

The Chase’s Paul Sinha shares Parkinson’s update after major health scare

Will-Jacks-Getty
Cricket

Will Jacks leads Mumbai to four-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

Trump-Charles
UK

Trump says he expects to meet King Charles in September

More For You

Streeting pledges ‘future stability’ for pharmacy with £3.1bn funding
Wes Streeting delivered a video message
Wes Streeting delivered a video message

Streeting pledges ‘future stability’ for pharmacy with £3.1bn funding

HEALTH SECRETARY Wes Streeting said the new £3.1 billion funding package for community pharmacy was a “vital step forward” for the profession as it emerges from a decade of underinvestment and financial strain.

His remarks came at the annual Pharmacy Business Conference last week, attended by more than 240 delegates, including industry leaders who shared valuable insights on funding, independent prescribing, and the role of AI in community pharmacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gold

Gold had surged 3.6 per cent on Wednesday after US president Donald Trump ordered an investigation into possible tariffs on all critical mineral imports.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold eases after record high as investors book profits

GOLD prices dropped over 1 per cent on Thursday as investors locked in gains following a sharp rise in the previous session.

The fall came ahead of a long weekend, although gold stayed above $3,300 (£2,481) an ounce, supported by a weaker dollar and ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Keep ReadingShow less
India’s diamond exports hit 20-year low amid weak US and China demand

India handles nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally

India’s diamond exports hit 20-year low amid weak US and China demand

INDIA’S exports of cut and polished diamonds plummeted to their lowest level in nearly two decades in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which ended in March, on sluggish demand from the United States and China, a leading trade body said on Monday (14).

India is the largest cutting and polishing hub, handling nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally. But it is sensitive to economic uncertainty – particularly in the US, its biggest market.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia

The international expansion forms part of the FCA's new strategy (Photo: Reuters)

UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia

BRITAIN's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has established its first-ever international presence with new offices in the US and Asia-Pacific region, the watchdog announced on Tuesday (15).

Former investment banker Tash Miah began working at the British Embassy in Washington DC in April. In her role, Miah will collaborate with the Department for Business and Trade to improve UK-US financial services policy and help American firms navigate British regulations.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Inflation

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Getty

UK inflation eases to 2.6 per cent ahead of US tariff impact

THE UK’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected in March, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The latest numbers come as US president Donald Trump’s new tariffs add to global economic uncertainty.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Analysts had expected a decline to 2.7 per cent. The rate was 3.0 per cent in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc