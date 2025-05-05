Skip to content
Sainsbury's installs cameras at self-checkouts to deter shoplifting

Customer reactions have been mixed

Sainsbury’s Introduces VAR-Style Cameras at Self-Checkouts to Combat Shoplifting

The change follows a reported increase in shoplifting nationwide

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Sainsbury’s has introduced new cameras at self-service checkouts in a move aimed at reducing shoplifting incidents across its stores.

The cameras, which monitor customers as they scan and pack items, are part of a system that alerts shoppers if a product appears not to have been scanned. If the system detects an unscanned item, it shows the customer a playback of their last action alongside the message: "Looks like that last item didn't scan. Please check you scanned it correctly before continuing."

The change follows a reported increase in shoplifting nationwide. According to official police data, there were 516,971 incidents of shoplifting logged in 2024, up from 429,873 in 2023.

Sainsbury’s says the technology is intended as a deterrent and a more discreet way to address unscanned items. A source at the supermarket told The Sun that the new system serves as a "gentle reminder" to customers, contrasting it with more visible measures like red warning lights and staff intervention. The source added that many errors are genuine mistakes, often flagged by the scales built into self-checkout stations.

Customer reactions have been mixed. Some have raised concerns over false triggers, such as one shopper who said the system flagged a packet of basil that was "too light" to register. Another shopper responded to the video playback feature by joking that it allowed them to "re-live and learn" from their packing errors.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We regularly review the security measures in our stores and our decisions to implement them are based on a range of factors, including offering our customers a smooth checkout experience.”

The measure comes amid wider concerns about rising theft in the retail sector. Tom Ironside, Director of Business and Regulation at the British Retail Consortium, said that retail theft is now costing supermarkets an estimated £2 billion annually.

Sainsbury’s has previously faced criticism for anti-theft measures. In 2023, it introduced receipt-scanning barriers that only opened after a receipt was scanned, sparking complaints from customers who said the gates placed innocent shoppers under suspicion. Customers leaving without making a purchase were required to seek assistance from staff to exit the self-checkout area.

antitheft measuresbritish retail consortiumcamerascustomersselfserviceshopliftingtheftsainsbury's self checkout

Air India’s success takes flight on women’s wings

On International Women’s Day 2025, Air India operated flights with all-women teams across the air and on the ground

Air India’s success takes flight on women’s wings

ON A recent Air India flight from Heathrow to Delhi in a brand new Airbus A350, a routine announcement from the flight deck said the aircraft was under the command of Neelam Ingale and Ruhani Dogra.

One of the female members of the cabin crew was surprised that Eastern Eye was surprised that both the pilot and co-pilot were women. This was nothing unusual, she indicated.

Keep ReadingShow less
World Bank backs upgrade of Bangladesh port

Chittagong’s Bay Terminal project aims to expand port capacity and boost export efficiency

World Bank backs upgrade of Bangladesh port

BANGLADESH and the World Bank last Wednesday (23) signed two financing agreements worth $850 million (£634.1m) to strengthen the country’s trade capacity, create jobs, and modernise its social protection system, the Washington-based global lender said.

The bulk of the funding – a sum of $650m (£484.8m) – will support the Bay Terminal Marine Infrastructure Development Project, an initiative to expand and modernise port facilities in the southeastern district of Chittagong. The project will include constructing a 6-km (3.7-mile) climate-resilient breakwater and access channels, allowing the port to accommodate larger vessels. This is expected to sharply reduce turnaround times, lower transportation costs, and boost Bangladesh’s export competitiveness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adani Group

A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai.

Reuters

India’s market regulator accuses Adani nephew of insider trading

THE Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India’s market regulator, has accused Pranav Adani, director of several Adani group companies and nephew of Gautam Adani, of sharing unpublished price sensitive information in violation of insider trading rules, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

SEBI sent Pranav Adani a notice last year alleging that he shared details about Adani Green's 2021 acquisition of SB Energy Holdings with his brother-in-law before the deal was made public, a source and the SEBI document said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mukesh Ambani says India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion by 2035

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks about his vision for India's media and entertainment industry to reach £80 billion by 2035

Getty Images

India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion mark by 2035, says Mukesh Ambani

India’s entertainment industry, already a powerful force, is now being seen as a serious engine for economic growth and not just culture. At the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani painted a clear picture: what is today a £22 billion (£1.83 lakh crore) industry could cross £80 billion (£6.67 lakh crore) in the next decade. But he says this growth will not happen on its own, it needs the right backing.

Ambani is not talking about small steps. He envisions India building advanced content hubs across the country, supporting creators with world-class training in animation, visual effects, gaming, and AI-led storytelling tools. In his words, this could unlock millions of jobs, spark new businesses, and bring global attention to Indian content.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India faces loss from Pakistan airspace ban, seeks support

FILE PHOTO: Air India aircrafts are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Air India faces loss from Pakistan airspace ban, seeks support

AIR INDIA expects to face around $600 million (£480m) in additional costs if a ban from Pakistan's airspace lasts for a year, and has asked the federal government to compensate it for the hit, a company letter seen by Reuters shows.

Indian airlines are bracing for higher fuel costs and longer journey times after Pakistan shut its airspace to the country's carriers in a tit-for-tat retaliation following an attack on tourists in Kashmir last week.

Keep ReadingShow less
