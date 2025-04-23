Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sainsbury’s to cut 3,000 jobs and close 3 in-store services

These closures were initially announced earlier this year in January

Sainsbury’s

The decision to cut jobs at head office will likely have a significant impact on the workforce

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Sainsbury’s has announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs across its operations, along with the closure of three key in-store services. The UK supermarket giant confirmed that the closures will impact its larger stores, with the patisserie, hot food, and pizza counters set to shut down by early summer.

As part of the changes, the most popular items previously sold at these counters will be relocated to other sections of the stores, ensuring customers can still purchase these products despite the closure of the dedicated counters. Additionally, Sainsbury’s will introduce new ‘On The Go’ hubs by autumn, offering hot food options to meet customer demand for convenience.

These closures were initially announced earlier this year in January, and although they will affect the chain’s largest stores, smaller local Sainsbury’s shops will not be impacted by the changes. The supermarket’s cafes have already closed, with the final day of service on 11 April. The decision to shut down these cafes follows a decline in customer footfall, which the company cited as the reason for their closure.

Alongside the store service cuts, Sainsbury’s has confirmed a reduction in its head office staff by 20%. However, details regarding the specific timing of the job cuts have not been disclosed, with the affected staff members yet to be informed. The decision comes amid what the company described as a “challenging cost environment.”

Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury’s, commented on the difficult market conditions in January, acknowledging the supermarket chain’s need to adapt in an increasingly competitive sector. Despite these challenges, he assured stakeholders that Sainsbury’s remains well-positioned within the market. Roberts stated, “We’re in the strongest place we’ve ever been, and we intend to stay there,” adding that the supermarket had spent the last four years refining its pricing strategy.

The company’s recent financial results highlighted the ongoing efforts to maintain a strong competitive position, despite the challenges posed by inflation and the cost of living. Roberts also expressed confidence that Sainsbury’s could weather the storm, saying, “The one billion guidance gives us all the capacity we need to make sure that, above all else, we can sustain the strength of our competitive position.”

The closures and job cuts come as the supermarket faces mounting pressure in the highly competitive grocery sector, with several rivals, including Tesco and Asda, continuing to adjust their own strategies in response to rising costs and shifting consumer habits.

Sainsbury’s has been working to balance the need for cost-cutting measures while ensuring it continues to provide quality products and excellent customer service. According to Roberts, Sainsbury’s belief in its “winning combination” of value, quality, and customer service will keep it competitive. “We really believe that our winning combination of great value, quality products and the brilliant customer service that our colleagues deliver day in day out will keep delivering for us,” he said.

Despite the closures, Sainsbury’s is focusing on areas of growth, particularly in convenience food and online shopping, with the introduction of the ‘On The Go’ hubs representing a strategic move to cater to customers’ changing preferences. The company has also been investing in its online and home delivery services to stay competitive with rivals offering similar services.

The decision to cut jobs at head office will likely have a significant impact on the workforce, but Sainsbury’s has reiterated that these measures are part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and maintain financial stability in a difficult economic climate. Although the supermarket has not provided a timeline for when the job cuts will occur, they have confirmed that it will be part of an overall restructuring process.

Sainsbury’s has assured customers that despite the changes to services, it will continue to offer a wide range of high-quality products, both in-store and online. The company also stressed its commitment to innovation and adapting to the evolving retail landscape in order to maintain its position as one of the UK’s leading supermarket chains.

As the situation develops, Sainsbury’s will be under pressure to navigate the current cost challenges while balancing the need for job cuts and service reductions. However, Roberts remains optimistic about the company’s future, asserting that Sainsbury’s is in a strong position to weather the ongoing storm.

closurescustomer serviceinflationjobsproductssainsburysstaffsainsbury's service cuts

Related News

Yvette-Cooper-Getty
UK

Foreign criminals’ data to be released by year-end

Jonas Brothers
Entertainment

The Jonas Brothers turn 20: The band that soundtracked a whole generation

UK retailers
Business

6 UK retailers facing major store closures in 2025

Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia to strengthen strategic ties
Asia

Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia to strengthen strategic ties

More For You

Starmer Trump

The UK is seeking an agreement with the US to remove Trump’s 10 per cent general tariff on goods and the 25 per cent tariff on steel and cars.

Getty Images

Industry warns Starmer: Strike deal with US or face factory job losses

FACTORY owners could begin laying off workers within months unless prime minister Keir Starmer secures a trade agreement with US president Donald Trump, MPs have been told.

Make UK, an industry lobby group, told the business and trade select committee that tariffs on British exports were reducing demand for UK-manufactured goods.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Steel halts layoffs after government rescue plan

Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill during her visit to the British Steel site on April 17, 2025 in Scunthorpe, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

British Steel halts layoffs after government rescue plan

BRITISH STEEL announced on Tuesday (22) it has halted plans to lay off thousands of workers after the government secured the raw materials necessary to keep the country's last steelmaking blast furnaces running.

The future of the plant was thrown into jeopardy in March when its Chinese owners Jingye said it was no longer financially viable to keep the blast furnaces burning, putting 2,700 jobs at risk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Unsafe ‘energy-saving’ plugs still sold online despite safety concerns

Warnings about similar devices have existed for over a decade

iStock

Unsafe ‘energy-saving’ plugs still sold online despite safety concerns

Plug-in devices marketed as “energy-saving” products are still being sold across online marketplaces in the UK, despite being illegal and failing basic safety tests, according to a new investigation by consumer group Which?.

The study found that several of these cheap devices, often called “eco plugs” or “energy-saving plugs”, not only failed to deliver any energy-saving benefits but also posed potential risks such as fire or electric shock. Some of the products, priced as low as £5, were tested and found to be unsafe for household use.

Keep ReadingShow less
Flipkart

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company is currently domiciled in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)

Flipkart to shift holding company from Singapore to India

FLIPKART said on Tuesday it will shift its holding company from Singapore to India. The move aligns with the company's operations and comes as it considers a possible public listing in the country.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company is currently domiciled in Singapore.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meet the Duo Behind Maharaja Drinks Taking Indian Spirits Global

The company has ambitious plans to expand further, bringing its exquisite range of beverages to new markets

Maharaja Drinks

Maharaja Drinks: How a father-son duo is putting Indian spirits on the global map

Maharaja Drinks, established in 2023 by Ipe Jacob and his son Adam Jacob, is a London‑based company aiming to introduce a curated selection of premium Indian spirits, wines, beers and fancies to the UK market. The brand currently offers Indian whiskies, rums and vodkas sourced from independent distilleries across India, alongside carefully chosen Indian wines, craft beers and speciality liqueurs.

Speaking to Eastern Eye, Adam Jacob explained that the business was born out of a recognition of the limited presence of Indian premium spirits abroad. "We noticed a significant gap," he said. "There were very few authentic Indian products available on international shelves, especially at the premium end of the market."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc