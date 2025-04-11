Skip to content
Eric Dane to film 'Euphoria' just 4 days after revealing ALS diagnosis

The 52-year-old actor returns as Cal Jacobs despite revealing his battle with the life-altering disease.

Eric Dane is set to reprise his role as Cal Jacobs despite his recent ALS diagnosis

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 11, 2025
Just four days after going public with his ALS diagnosis, Eric Dane is heading back to work. The 52-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, will resume filming Season 3 of the hit HBO series on Monday, reprising his role as the troubled Cal Jacobs. His decision to return so soon after revealing he has ALS, a progressive condition that affects nerve cells and gradually impacts muscle control, is both surprising and deeply personal.

In a statement released this week, Dane said, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working,” expressing his readiness to return to the Euphoria set. He also asked for privacy as he and his family process the diagnosis.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum will return to filming Euphoria Season 3 just days after revealing his battle with ALSGetty Images


Cal Jacobs, his character on Euphoria, was last seen being arrested in the Season 2 finale. Despite the character's complicated arc, including themes of secrecy, power, and shame, Dane hinted in earlier interviews that there could be a redemptive path ahead for Cal, suggesting that his story isn't over yet.

Season 3 of Euphoria was delayed due to several setbacks, including the 2023 writers' strike, creative disagreements, the passing of actor Angus Cloud, and scheduling conflicts among cast members. Although the storyline for the upcoming season remains under wraps, Dane’s return confirms that his character still has a role to play.

Eric Dane confirms his return to the HBO series amid his health challengesGetty Images


ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurological disorder that typically progresses quickly, affecting the ability to speak, walk, eat, and eventually breathe.

In addition to Euphoria, Dane recently finished shooting Countdown, an upcoming Amazon crime drama.

His return to work, despite a life-changing diagnosis, stands out not as a dramatic gesture but as a quiet affirmation of normalcy; more like choosing to keep doing what he loves while facing a difficult road ahead.

