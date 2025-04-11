Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) also known as motor neurone disease

Eric Dane

There is currently no cure for ALS

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS, also referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in the UK, is an incurable condition that progressively damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to increasing muscle paralysis. The disease affects around 153,000 people in the UK, though awareness of its wider range of symptoms remains relatively low.

Despite his diagnosis, Dane, 52, confirmed he will continue working on the third season of HBO’s Euphoria, in which he plays Cal Jacobs. Speaking to People magazine, Dane said: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), early symptoms of ALS include muscle twitches in the arms, legs, shoulders or tongue, muscle cramps, stiffness, weakness, slurred or nasal speech, and difficulty chewing or swallowing.

ALS was first identified by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot in 1869. It is also widely known as Lou Gehrig’s disease in the United States, named after the famous New York Yankees baseball player who died from the condition in 1941.

There is currently no cure for ALS. However, several treatments have been approved to help manage symptoms and potentially slow progression. These include Riluzole, which reduces damage to motor neurons, and Radicava, which may slow the decline of physical function.

The prognosis for ALS patients varies significantly. On average, individuals live around 27 months following diagnosis. However, some, like renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, survive for decades. Hawking was diagnosed with a slow-progressing form of the disease at the age of 21 and lived until he was 76.

ALS can affect anyone, but it is most commonly diagnosed in people aged between 55 and 75. Some studies have suggested that former military personnel are at higher risk, potentially due to exposure to environmental toxins during service, though the evidence remains inconclusive.

Genetic factors also play a role in a minority of cases. The ALS Association reports that around 90 per cent of cases have no known family history. In the 5 to 10 per cent where a hereditary link is identified, there is about a 50 per cent chance of the gene mutation being passed on.

Away from his career, Dane shares two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with actress and model Rebecca Gayheart. Last month, Gayheart confirmed that she and Dane had decided to call off their divorce, which had been filed after 14 years of marriage. Speaking to E! News, Gayheart said the couple had "really figured out the formula to staying a family," adding that both they and their children were "benefiting greatly" from the arrangement.

Dane rose to fame through his portrayal of Dr Mark Sloan, also known as “McSteamy,” in Grey’s Anatomy, and has since become a familiar face in both television and film. His role in Euphoria has been praised for its complexity and emotional depth, and his commitment to continue working has been met with widespread support from fans and colleagues alike.

euphoriagreys anatomymuscle paralysisrebecca gayheartstephen hawkingukals

Related News

Capivasertib: New NHS Pill Slows Incurable Breast Cancer Progression
Health

New pill Capivasertib slows incurable breast cancer progression, now on NHS

Yvonne Strahovski reveals shocking ending for 'The Handmaid’s Tale' final season, calls it the rebellion
Entertainment

Yvonne Strahovski reveals shocking ending for 'The Handmaid’s Tale' final season, calls it the rebellion

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series
Cricket

Harmanpreet to lead India in ODI tri-series

Do not let your own bias limit your future: Surekha Griffiths
UK

Do not let your own bias limit your future: Surekha Griffiths

More For You

Top 10 Early Warning Signs of Parkinson’s Disease You Need to Know

Parkinson’s can impact quality of life

iStock

10 early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease you should know

Parkinson’s disease is the world’s fastest-growing neurological condition, yet public understanding often stops at its well-known tremors.

Despite affecting 153,000 people in the UK, awareness around its wider range of symptoms remains limited, according to Parkinson’s UK. Even with famous figures like Billy Connolly, Michael J. Fox, Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt, and Ozzy Osbourne speaking openly about living with the disease, many early signs still go unrecognised.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins has previously been praised for her openness about personal challenges

Getty

Comedian Sue Perkins says ADHD is not an 'excuse' to avoid responsibility

Television presenter and comedian Sue Perkins has spoken candidly about her experience of living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), emphasising that she does not "weaponise" her diagnosis to excuse her behaviour.

Perkins, 55, is well known for her role as a former co-host of The Great British Bake Off, as well as for her current work on the BBC game show Chess Masters: Endgame. Speaking in an interview with Radio Times, she reflected on her relatively recent diagnosis of ADHD and the impact it has had on her understanding of herself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coeliac Disease: What to Know After Rebecca Adlington’s Diagnosis

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has recently revealed about her condition

Getty Images

Key things to know about Coeliac disease after Rebecca Adlington’s diagnosis

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has recently revealed her diagnosis of coeliac disease and has called for greater awareness of the condition. In a video shared on Coeliac UK’s Instagram, Adlington discussed the importance of gluten-free prescriptions and urged the government to protect access to these prescriptions, which have been cut in some areas.

Her diagnosis shines a light on coeliac disease, a condition that affects approximately 1 in 100 people in the UK. However, due to the difficulty in recognising the symptoms, only around 36% of people living with the condition have been officially diagnosed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coca-Cola Issues Recall for 900 Cases Due to Plastic Contamination

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA

iStock

Coca-Cola recalls nearly 900 cases due to plastic contamination

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has initiated a recall of nearly 900 cases of Coca-Cola Original Taste due to potential contamination with plastic. The recall affects 864 12-pack cases of Coca-Cola, which were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall was announced on 6th March 2025, and is currently still in progress, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA, which means that while the risk of severe health consequences is considered low, consumers may still experience temporary or reversible adverse effects. Plastic contamination in beverages poses a number of risks, including the potential for choking, oral injuries, or gastrointestinal discomfort if consumed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eli Lilly

This price point is significantly lower than in the USA

Getty Images

Eli Lilly introduces Mounjaro in India, gaining an edge over Novo Nordisk in the weight-loss drug market


Eli Lilly has launched its highly anticipated diabetes and weight-loss medication, Mounjaro, in India, marking the company's entry into the country’s rapidly growing market for treatments tackling obesity and diabetes. The U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant has outpaced Danish competitor Novo Nordisk, becoming the first to offer such a drug in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc