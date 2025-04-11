Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

Eric Dane, best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS, also referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in the UK, is an incurable condition that progressively damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to increasing muscle paralysis. The disease affects around 153,000 people in the UK, though awareness of its wider range of symptoms remains relatively low.

Despite his diagnosis, Dane, 52, confirmed he will continue working on the third season of HBO’s Euphoria, in which he plays Cal Jacobs. Speaking to People magazine, Dane said: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), early symptoms of ALS include muscle twitches in the arms, legs, shoulders or tongue, muscle cramps, stiffness, weakness, slurred or nasal speech, and difficulty chewing or swallowing.

ALS was first identified by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot in 1869. It is also widely known as Lou Gehrig’s disease in the United States, named after the famous New York Yankees baseball player who died from the condition in 1941.

There is currently no cure for ALS. However, several treatments have been approved to help manage symptoms and potentially slow progression. These include Riluzole, which reduces damage to motor neurons, and Radicava, which may slow the decline of physical function.

The prognosis for ALS patients varies significantly. On average, individuals live around 27 months following diagnosis. However, some, like renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, survive for decades. Hawking was diagnosed with a slow-progressing form of the disease at the age of 21 and lived until he was 76.

ALS can affect anyone, but it is most commonly diagnosed in people aged between 55 and 75. Some studies have suggested that former military personnel are at higher risk, potentially due to exposure to environmental toxins during service, though the evidence remains inconclusive.

Genetic factors also play a role in a minority of cases. The ALS Association reports that around 90 per cent of cases have no known family history. In the 5 to 10 per cent where a hereditary link is identified, there is about a 50 per cent chance of the gene mutation being passed on.

Away from his career, Dane shares two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with actress and model Rebecca Gayheart. Last month, Gayheart confirmed that she and Dane had decided to call off their divorce, which had been filed after 14 years of marriage. Speaking to E! News, Gayheart said the couple had "really figured out the formula to staying a family," adding that both they and their children were "benefiting greatly" from the arrangement.

Dane rose to fame through his portrayal of Dr Mark Sloan, also known as “McSteamy,” in Grey’s Anatomy, and has since become a familiar face in both television and film. His role in Euphoria has been praised for its complexity and emotional depth, and his commitment to continue working has been met with widespread support from fans and colleagues alike.