Ryan Gosling to star in new standalone Star Wars film ‘Starfighter’

In a candid conversation with Eastern Eye, Patralekhaa spoke about her inspiring film, Savitribai Phule’s remarkable impact, what it was like playing such a historically significant figure and why it is important to keep these stories alive. She also discussed her own journey, creative inspirations and the secret to a great performance.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

I am incredibly grateful for my journey in the film industry so far. From CityLights to the diverse roles I have played, each project has been a learning experience. Challenges have only made me stronger, and I am excited to keep growing as an artist and exploring more meaningful roles.

Which of the projects has been closest to your heart?

It is hard for me to choose just one project that is closest to my heart. Each one has been special and an important part of my journey as an actor. I cherish them all equally and just cannot pick a favourite.

Which role challenged you the most?

Every role I have portrayed has come with its own set of challenges, but Phule was particularly special as it marked my first biopic. Playing a real-life character required a deep understanding of Savitribai Phule’s journey, emotions and nuances. It was both exciting and challenging to step into her world while bringing my own interpretation to the performance. The experience pushed me as an actor, and I found it incredibly rewarding.

You have a very diverse body of work. Is it a conscious decision to keep exploring different territories?

Absolutely. I have always believed in pushing my boundaries as an actor and exploring different kinds of stories. I do not want to limit myself to a particular genre or role. I want to keep evolving and challenging myself with every project. For me, the excitement lies in portraying diverse characters and bringing something new to the audience each time.

Tell us about your film Phule.

Phule is a heart-warming slice-of-life biopic about the inspiring journey of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. While the film carries a powerful message, it is not heavy-hearted and beautifully captures the story of a couple striving to bring meaningful change to society.

A still from Phule

Tell us more about that.

Savitribai Phule was a pioneering social reformer and India’s first female teacher, who dedicated her life to women’s education and empowerment. Portraying her was an incredible experience, and I truly hope the audience connects with my interpretation of her. Director Anant Mahadevan has done a wonderful job of staying true to the essence of their world while adding his unique vision. Biopics always come with the responsibility of honouring real-life figures, and I feel privileged to be part of a film that brings their legacy to the forefront.

What has it been like portraying such a historically significant character?

Portraying Savitribai Phule has been an incredibly enriching and humbling experience. She was a remarkable visionary – India’s first female teacher and a fearless social reformer who dedicated her life to women’s education and upliftment. Stepping into her shoes was both a challenge and an honour, as I wanted to do justice to her incredible legacy. Our film, Phule, beautifully captures her journey as she fought tirelessly for change, and I hope the audience connects with her inspiring story.

How aware were you of her story before taking on this role?

Like many of us, I was aware of Savitribai Phule’s contributions to women’s education and social reform, but it was only when I delved deeper into her story for Phule that I truly understood the depth of her impact. She was a revolutionary ahead of her time, breaking barriers and fighting for equality in an era when women had little to no voice. Preparing for this role was an eye-opening journey, and it made me appreciate her resilience and courage even more. I feel incredibly honoured to bring her story to the screen and hope it inspires audiences the way it inspired me.

Why is it important to keep stories of pioneers like this alive?

It is important to keep stories like Savitribai Phule’s alive because they remind us of the struggles and sacrifices that paved the way for the rights we have today. She fought for education, equality and social reform at a time when such ideas were met with immense resistance. Her journey is not just history – it is a lesson and an inspiration for generations to come. By telling these stories, we ensure that their legacy continues to inspire change and that the values they stood for remain relevant in today’s world.

Which of her achievements do you admire the most?

It is impossible to pick just one achievement because Savitribai Phule’s entire life was remarkable. From being India’s first female teacher to establishing schools for girls and marginalised communities, she dedicated herself completely to the cause of education and social reform. Her resilience in the face of adversity, her unwavering commitment to equality, and her role in shaping a more progressive society are all equally inspiring. Every aspect of her journey is something to admire and learn from.

You are a brilliant actress, but what is the secret to a great performance?

There is no great secret to a great performance – it is a result of constant hard work, keen observation and regular practice of the craft. As an actor, you have to stay curious, keep learning and immerse yourself in every character you play. Understanding human emotions, paying attention to the world around you and honing your skills every day all contribute to bringing authenticity to a performance. It is a continuous journey of growth, and there is always something new to discover.

What inspires you creatively?

I find inspiration in so many things, including reallife stories, human emotions, the people I meet and even the smallest moments in everyday life. Watching great performances, reading, travelling and observing different cultures all fuel my creativity. As an actor, I believe staying curious and open to new experiences helps in bringing authenticity to my work. Most of all, I am inspired by the power of storytelling and its ability to connect, move and impact people in meaningful ways.

Did you know?

■ The Shillong-born star’s father had wanted her to become a chartered accountant, just like him, but she opted for a career in acting.

■ Patralekhaa acted in multiple commercials before getting her break in cinema with the film CityLights.

■ Legendary Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn is a fashion icon Patralekhaa greatly admires and is inspired by.

■ The actress first met Rajkummar Rao on a video shoot in 2010.

They started dating soon after and got married in 2021.

■ The talented star received formal classical Indian dance training in Bharatnatyam.

■ Patralekhaa and her husband Rajkummar Rao launched their own production house, KAMPA Films, earlier this year. They have multiple projects in development.