Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Anaya, an athlete and left-handed batter, once followed in her father’s footsteps

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Anaya also highlighted the issues of toxic masculinity and insecurity within the cricketing environment

Instagram/ anayabangar
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 18, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has shared her journey of gender transition, including hormone replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery. Previously known as Aryan, Anaya is currently based in Manchester, United Kingdom, and has spoken openly about the challenges she has faced, both personally and professionally, since coming out.

Anaya, an athlete and left-handed batter, once followed in her father’s footsteps by playing age-group cricket. She has represented clubs such as the Islam Gymkhana in India and the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. However, she revealed that pursuing a cricket career after her gender reaffirming surgery has come with several hurdles.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Anaya spoke candidly about her early realisation of gender identity, stating that she felt different as early as eight or nine years old. "I used to pick clothes from my mum's cupboard and wear them. Then I would look into the mirror and say, 'I am a girl. I want to be a girl'," she shared.

Anaya also highlighted the issues of toxic masculinity and insecurity within the cricketing environment, especially given her family's high profile. She noted, "I played with some well-known cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well-known figure. The cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity."

When asked about the reaction from fellow cricketers after her surgery, Anaya said she received a mix of support and harassment. She claimed that some individuals sent her unsolicited explicit images. "There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of themselves," she said.

She also recounted instances of verbal harassment and inappropriate propositions. "There was a person who would verbally abuse me in front of others, then come and sit beside me, asking for my photos. On another occasion, I told a veteran cricketer about my situation, and he said, 'Let's go in the car, I want to sleep with you'," Anaya revealed.

In November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new policy that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in international women's cricket. Then-ICC CEO Geoff Allardice stated, "Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players."

Following this announcement, Anaya took to Instagram to express her disappointment. She continues to share her experiences and thoughts through the platform, staying engaged with her followers and advocating for transgender rights.

Despite the challenges, Anaya remains passionate about cricket and committed to raising awareness around gender identity and inclusivity in sport. Her story has sparked conversations about the treatment of transgender athletes and the culture within competitive sports.

Anaya's candid reflections have shed light on the complexities faced by transgender individuals in professional environments, especially those traditionally dominated by masculinity. Through her openness, she hopes to inspire change and promote acceptance, while continuing her journey both on and off the field.

cricketersgender identityhigh profileinternational cricket councilmanchestertoxic masculinityunited kingdomwomens cricketanaya bangar

Related News

Freddie-Flintoff-Getty
Cricket

Freddie Flintoff recalls ‘Top Gear’ crash in new documentary

Ryan Gosling set to be 'Starfighter'
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to star in new standalone Star Wars film ‘Starfighter’

Bangladesh-Pakistan
Editorial

Bangladesh, Pakistan resume top-level talks after 15 years

Keir Starmer
UK

Starmer thanks Christians for community work in Easter message

More For You

Will-Jacks-Getty

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase. (Photo: Getty Images)

Will Jacks leads Mumbai to four-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

MUMBAI INDIANS registered a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday, with contributions from both their batters and bowlers.

England all-rounder Will Jacks played a key role, picking up two wickets to help restrict Hyderabad to 162 for five and then scoring 36 off 26 balls during the chase.

Keep ReadingShow less
starc-ipl-getty

Mitchell Starc was named player of the match. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starc shines in Super Over as Delhi go top of IPL table

DELHI CAPITALS defeated Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over on Wednesday, the first of the IPL 2025 season, after both teams finished their 20 overs on 188 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Mitchell Starc, who had earlier helped restrict Rajasthan to 188-4 while defending Delhi's 188-5, returned to bowl the Super Over and kept things tight once again.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

A season of stellar collaborations

Getty

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

As the TATA IPL 2025 season continues to entertain fans with thrilling encounters and stellar performances, several batting partnerships have stood out for their impact, consistency, and sheer dominance. From explosive opening stands to crucial middle-order alliances, here is a look at the top 10 partnerships of the season so far.

1. Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head – 171 runs (75 balls) vs Punjab – Apr 12, 2025

Abhishek Sharma & Travis HeadGetty

Keep ReadingShow less
chahal-ipl-getty

Chahal, in a brilliant display of spin bowling, took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chahal takes four as Punjab defend 111 to beat Kolkata in IPL

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL took 4-28 as Punjab Kings defended a total of 111 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in an IPL match on Tuesday.

Kolkata were 62-2 in the chase before Chahal’s spell turned the game. They were bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dhoni-Getty

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 26 to help Chennai Super Kings end their five-match losing streak. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images)

Dhoni ends Chennai’s five-match losing run

MS DHONI scored an unbeaten 26 to help Chennai Super Kings end their five-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Monday.

Chasing 167, Chennai reached the target with three balls to spare, thanks to a 57-run unbeaten stand between Shivam Dube and Dhoni at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc