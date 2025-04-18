“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has shared her journey of gender transition, including hormone replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery. Previously known as Aryan, Anaya is currently based in Manchester, United Kingdom, and has spoken openly about the challenges she has faced, both personally and professionally, since coming out.

Anaya, an athlete and left-handed batter, once followed in her father’s footsteps by playing age-group cricket. She has represented clubs such as the Islam Gymkhana in India and the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. However, she revealed that pursuing a cricket career after her gender reaffirming surgery has come with several hurdles.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Anaya spoke candidly about her early realisation of gender identity, stating that she felt different as early as eight or nine years old. "I used to pick clothes from my mum's cupboard and wear them. Then I would look into the mirror and say, 'I am a girl. I want to be a girl'," she shared.

Anaya also highlighted the issues of toxic masculinity and insecurity within the cricketing environment, especially given her family's high profile. She noted, "I played with some well-known cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well-known figure. The cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity."

When asked about the reaction from fellow cricketers after her surgery, Anaya said she received a mix of support and harassment. She claimed that some individuals sent her unsolicited explicit images. "There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of themselves," she said.

She also recounted instances of verbal harassment and inappropriate propositions. "There was a person who would verbally abuse me in front of others, then come and sit beside me, asking for my photos. On another occasion, I told a veteran cricketer about my situation, and he said, 'Let's go in the car, I want to sleep with you'," Anaya revealed.

In November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new policy that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in international women's cricket. Then-ICC CEO Geoff Allardice stated, "Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players."

Following this announcement, Anaya took to Instagram to express her disappointment. She continues to share her experiences and thoughts through the platform, staying engaged with her followers and advocating for transgender rights.

Despite the challenges, Anaya remains passionate about cricket and committed to raising awareness around gender identity and inclusivity in sport. Her story has sparked conversations about the treatment of transgender athletes and the culture within competitive sports.

Anaya's candid reflections have shed light on the complexities faced by transgender individuals in professional environments, especially those traditionally dominated by masculinity. Through her openness, she hopes to inspire change and promote acceptance, while continuing her journey both on and off the field.