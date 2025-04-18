Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh, Pakistan resume top-level talks after 15 years

Bangladesh also asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share of undivided assets from when East Pakistan became independent Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh-Pakistan

The meeting took place days ahead of Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar's scheduled visit to Dhaka on April 27 and 28. (Photo: X/@ForeignOfficePk)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 18, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

BANGLADESH on Thursday raised several longstanding concerns with Pakistan, including a public apology over the 1971 atrocities, during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries in 15 years.

Bangladesh also asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share of undivided assets from when East Pakistan became independent Bangladesh in 1971.

“We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan,” said Bangladesh foreign secretary M Jashim Uddin after holding the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) with his Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch at state guest house Padma in Dhaka.

The meeting took place days ahead of Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar's scheduled visit to Dhaka on April 27 and 28.

Jashim Uddin said the issues raised included “the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, equitable distribution of undivided assets, transfer of foreign aid funds sent for the victims of the 1970 cyclone, and a formal public apology for the genocide committed by the then Pakistani military in 1971.”

“We said this is the right time to settle the historical unsettled issues,” he said. “These issues needed to be resolved to have a solid foundation of our relations for mutual benefits and interests.”

Asked how Pakistan responded, Jashim Uddin said they wanted to “remain engaged” with a positive outlook to continue discussing the unresolved matters.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement that both sides had a “constructive and forward-looking engagement in a cordial environment,” where they discussed the full range of bilateral ties, including political, economic, and trade relations.

It said both countries also talked about cooperation in agriculture, environment and education, cultural exchanges, and defence ties, and explored new areas of collaboration.

Later, Amna Baloch met chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain separately.

Yunus called for stronger ties with Pakistan to improve cooperation and develop trade and business opportunities.

“There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward,” he told Baloch.

Acknowledging past issues, Baloch said Bangladesh and Pakistan must work together to “harness the potentials between the two countries.”

“We kept missing each other for a long time as our relationship was frozen. We have to overcome the barriers,” Yunus said, recalling his meetings with Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and the D-8 Summit in Cairo last year.

Baloch also met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain to discuss regional matters, including the revival of SAARC and trade and economic ties, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The foreign secretary-level dialogue comes amid warming ties between the two countries after prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August last year.

The interim government led by Yunus appears to be downplaying the role of Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation. During that war, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers were taken as prisoners by the Indian Army.

Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh also asked Pakistan to pay the unpaid USD 200 million in foreign aid that was sent for victims of the 1970 cyclone.

When asked whether inflation and currency devaluation had been considered, he said the matter was raised at the FOC and further details would be discussed in future talks.

Jashim Uddin also said Bangladesh emphasised stronger economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

“We stressed the need for enhanced market access for Bangladeshi products in Pakistan, simplifying trade procedures, removing tariff barriers, and boosting Pakistani investment in Bangladesh,” he said.

The two countries also discussed cooperation in agriculture, fisheries and livestock, including transfer of technology, improved breeds, and sharing of experience to raise productivity.

They expressed hope that direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan would start soon.

Jashim Uddin said Dhaka reiterated the importance of regional cooperation under the SAARC framework and called for its revival to promote stability, connectivity, and development in South Asia.

Asked if Dhaka was leaning towards Pakistan, as it was earlier seen as close to New Delhi, he said Bangladesh wanted ties with Pakistan based on “mutual respect” and “mutual benefit,” and it was not about favouring any one country.

“We believe comprehensive discussions held today on bilateral, regional, and global issues will help move our cooperation forward and contribute to resolving priority concerns through mutual goodwill and consensus,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

1971bangladeshbangladesh-pakistan relationsbangladesh-pakistan talksbangladesh-pakistan tiescultural exchangesdefence tiesforeign aidgenocidemilitarypakistantrade and business

Related News

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition
Cricket

“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, Sanjay Bangar’s child, opens up on gender transition

Keir Starmer
UK

Starmer thanks Christians for community work in Easter message

Ranveer Allahbadia says he lost reputation but gained perspective after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy
Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia says he lost reputation but gained perspective after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Sainsburys-Getty
Business

Sainsbury's warns of profit dip amid supermarket price war

More For You

Trump-Charles

Trump previously made a state visit to the UK in 2019 during his first term as president. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump says he expects to meet King Charles in September

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects to meet King Charles in the UK in September. It would be an unprecedented second state visit for Trump, which the British government hopes will strengthen ties between the two countries.

Prime minister Keir Starmer delivered an invitation from King Charles to Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office in February. The meeting focused on tariffs and the situation in Ukraine.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

Nirmala Sitharaman with Rachel Reeves during her visit to London last Wednesday (9)

UK races to finalise trade deals with India and US amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

BRITAIN is eyeing imminent trade deals with India and the US as uncertainty over American president Donald Trump’s trade policies and his constant back-and-forth on tariffs continues to cast a cloud over markets and the global economic outlook.

Some stability has returned to markets after last week’s rollercoaster ride over Trump’s stop-start tariff announcements, but speculation over new levies on highend technology and pharmaceuticals has kept investors on edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

King Charles used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of kindness, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism. (Photo: Getty Images)

King Charles highlights shared values across faiths in Easter message

KING CHARLES used his Easter message to reflect on human suffering, acts of heroism, and values shared by Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

"One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness," he said, describing what he called the "paradox of human life".

Keep ReadingShow less
JD-Usha-Vance-Getty

Vance’s visit comes amid growing global concerns over president Donald Trump’s tariff policy. (Photo: Getty Images)

JD Vance and wife Usha to visit India from April 21 to 24; to meet Modi

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance and his wife Usha will visit India from April 21 to 24. During the visit, Vance will meet prime minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to discuss the proposed bilateral trade agreement and ways to strengthen India-US ties.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit on Wednesday. Vance's office also released a separate statement confirming the trip.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-doctor-iStock

Between July and December 2024, 660,000 treatments were redirected from hospitals to community settings, an increase of 60,000 compared to the previous year. (Representational image: iStock)

Government expands GP scheme to ease hospital waiting lists

THE GOVERNMENT has announced an £80 million expansion of the “Advice and Guidance” scheme, aimed at helping GPs deliver quicker, community-based care and reduce pressure on NHS hospital waiting lists.

Under the scheme, GPs consult hospital specialists for expert advice before referring patients, enabling care to be provided locally when appropriate.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc