Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh begins three-day political rallies ahead of elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), seen as a leading contender in the upcoming polls, is organising a May Day rally in the capital.

bangladesh-rally-getty

Activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) take part in Labour Day rally in Dhaka on May 1, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THREE days of political rallies began in Dhaka on Thursday, with rival political groups holding mass demonstrations to mobilise support ahead of national elections.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, 84, has been leading the interim government since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in August after protesters stormed her palace. Yunus has said that elections could take place as early as December, or by mid-2026 at the latest.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), seen as a leading contender in the upcoming polls, is organising a May Day rally in the capital.

"We are confident this will be the most memorable grand rally in recent times," BNP media officer Shairul Kabir Khan said.

Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamist political party, is also holding a rally in Dhaka on Thursday. The Jatiya Party, previously aligned with Hasina's government, will organise a public event as well — its first outdoor rally since its offices were damaged in October. The attack was allegedly in response to its support for Hasina's Awami League.

On Friday, the National Citizens Party (NCP), formed by students who led last year's protests that ousted Hasina, will hold a rally.
NCP leader Nahid Islam initially joined Yunus’s interim government but later resigned and formed the new party.

"Political programmes help us build public engagement," said senior NCP official Ariful Islam Adib. "This rally isn't about showing strength, but we expect 20,000 to 30,000 attendees."

On Saturday, Hefazat-e-Islam, a network of Islamic seminaries, will hold what it calls a "grand rally."

"Our rally is a reminder to the government of the sacrifices we've made," said its leader Mamunul Haque. He added that the event would also be used to present key demands.

"We will present four demands. Chief among them is scrapping the recommendations of the Women's Rights Commission," Haque said.

"We don't care if it's Muhammad Yunus in charge or someone even more prominent, we'll take to the streets," he added.

Democratic reforms and upcoming elections

Sheikh Hasina’s government was accused of widespread human rights violations during her 15 years in power and had taken a hard stance against Islamist movements.

She is currently in self-imposed exile in India and has ignored an arrest warrant issued by Dhaka over charges of crimes against humanity.

Bangladesh, with a population of around 170 million, last held elections in January 2024. Hasina won a fourth term in that vote, which opposition parties boycotted following a government crackdown.

It is still unclear whether Hasina’s Awami League will participate in the upcoming elections.

Muhammad Yunus has said that the caretaker administration's role is to carry out democratic reforms before holding a fresh vote.

The election timeline, he said, will depend on the level of consensus among political parties.

"If they are in a hurry... then we have the early election in December," Yunus told broadcaster Al Jazeera on Sunday. "If they want a longer version, we go up to June. Beyond June, we don't go."

(With inputs from AFP)

bangladeshbangladesh electionsbangladesh nationalist partybangladesh pollsdhakahuman rights violationsinterim governmentjamaateislamimass demonstrationsmay day rallymuhammad yunusnational electionspolitical ralliespolitical rallies in bangladeshrival political groupssheikh hasinajatiya party

Related News

ArcelorMittal
Business

Tariff uncertainty could cause disruption, says ArcelorMittal

Pratham's teaching method among finalists for global grant
News

Pratham's teaching method among finalists for global grant

asda recalls sandwich filler
Business

Asda urgently recalls sandwich filler over wrong use-by date warning

agatha christie
Business

BBC uses AI to recreate Agatha Christie for new writing course

More For You

Jaishankar and Rubio

Jaishankar said in a post on X that he told Rubio the 'perpetrators, backers and planners' of the April 22 attack 'must be brought to justice'.

X/@DrSJaishankar

India wants Kashmir attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells US

INDIA's foreign minister S Jaishankar has told US secretary of state Marco Rubio that those behind last week's attack in Kashmir must be brought to justice. The comments came as the United States called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

The US said Rubio spoke to leaders of both countries in separate calls on Wednesday and encouraged them to work together to reduce tensions.

Keep ReadingShow less
local-poll-uk-reuters

People leave a polling station in Rickmansworth on May 1, 2025.

Reuters

England votes in local elections as Reform UK looks to expand

POLLS opened across parts of England on Thursday for local elections that are expected to bring losses for both the Labour and Conservative parties and show gains for parties like Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

The elections are the first since Keir Starmer became prime minister and Kemi Badenoch took over the Conservatives after the party’s historic defeat last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: How history can shape a new narrative for Britain

Doreen Simson, 87, a child evacuee from London; 100-year-old former Wren Ruth Barnwell; and veteran Henry Rice, 98, in front of a full-size replica Spitfire during an event organised by SSAFA, the UK’s oldest Armed Forces charity, to launch the ‘VE Day 80: The Party’ countdown outside Royal Albert Hall, in London

Comment: How history can shape a new narrative for Britain

IT WAS a day of celebration on May 8, 1945.

Winning the war was no longer any kind of surprise. After all, Hitler had committed suicide. What had once seemed in deep peril a few years later had become a matter of time.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian military strike

An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam, following an attack, in Marhama village, in Kashmir, April 23, 2025.

Reuters

Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

PAKISTAN said on Wednesday that it has credible intelligence suggesting India may carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. The statement comes amid rising tensions following an attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India has blamed Pakistan for the assault in Pahalgam last week, which was the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in 25 years. The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated since the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gurkha-soldiers-Getty

Gurkha soldiers in the 2024 recruit intake prepare to take part in their Pass Out Parade at the end of their infantry training at Helles Barracks in Catterick, northern England on November 8, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

British Army forms King’s Gurkha Artillery amid manpower issues

THE BRITISH ARMY has created a new Gurkha artillery unit, the King’s Gurkha Artillery (KGA), as it faces a recruitment and retention crisis.

The unit will include 400 Gurkha personnel from the Brigade of Gurkhas, who will take up artillery roles for the first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc