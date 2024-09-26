Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement

Shakib said that next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan would be his final international appearance.

Shakib plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 22,. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

FORMER Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan announced on Thursday that he plans to retire from international cricket soon but hopes to play one more match at home before stepping away.

Shakib, who is facing charges linked to his involvement with the country’s former leader, said he wanted to participate in a two-Test series against South Africa before retiring. The 37-year-old has not returned to Bangladesh since last month’s student-led revolution that led to the ousting of former premier Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Shakib, who briefly served as a lawmaker under Hasina, mentioned that next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan would be his final international appearance.

“I have said this to BCB and the selectors,” Shakib told reporters ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur. “They agreed with me and are trying to organise everything if possible, so that I can go back to Bangladesh, play those two Test matches in Mirpur, and finish my Test career there.”

He added: “If that doesn’t happen, maybe this is my last one.”

The South Africa tour, set to start on October 21, is uncertain as officials assess the security situation in Bangladesh after the recent revolution.

Shakib also addressed the criminal charges he faces but chose not to elaborate. “You all know what type of case it is, and where I was and what I was doing at that time,” he said. During the unrest, Shakib was playing in a domestic T20 competition in Canada.

Shakib, a key figure in Bangladesh’s rise in international cricket, confirmed that his last match in the T20 format was during the World Cup in June.

“This is the right time for me to move on, and BCB will look into new players,” he said. Shakib will play his final 50-over games in the Champions Trophy, which will take place in Pakistan next February. “I have eight games to go in ODIs, and the Champions Trophy will be my last,” he added.

Since his international debut in 2006, Shakib has played 70 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20 matches.

(With inputs from AFP)