  • Thursday, September 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement

Shakib said that next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan would be his final international appearance.

Shakib plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 22,. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

FORMER Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan announced on Thursday that he plans to retire from international cricket soon but hopes to play one more match at home before stepping away.

Shakib, who is facing charges linked to his involvement with the country’s former leader, said he wanted to participate in a two-Test series against South Africa before retiring. The 37-year-old has not returned to Bangladesh since last month’s student-led revolution that led to the ousting of former premier Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Shakib, who briefly served as a lawmaker under Hasina, mentioned that next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan would be his final international appearance.

“I have said this to BCB and the selectors,” Shakib told reporters ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur. “They agreed with me and are trying to organise everything if possible, so that I can go back to Bangladesh, play those two Test matches in Mirpur, and finish my Test career there.”

He added: “If that doesn’t happen, maybe this is my last one.”

The South Africa tour, set to start on October 21, is uncertain as officials assess the security situation in Bangladesh after the recent revolution.

Shakib also addressed the criminal charges he faces but chose not to elaborate. “You all know what type of case it is, and where I was and what I was doing at that time,” he said. During the unrest, Shakib was playing in a domestic T20 competition in Canada.

Shakib, a key figure in Bangladesh’s rise in international cricket, confirmed that his last match in the T20 format was during the World Cup in June.

“This is the right time for me to move on, and BCB will look into new players,” he said. Shakib will play his final 50-over games in the Champions Trophy, which will take place in Pakistan next February. “I have eight games to go in ODIs, and the Champions Trophy will be my last,” he added.

Since his international debut in 2006, Shakib has played 70 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20 matches.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
CRICKET

India aim for clean sweep against Bangladesh in final Test
HEADLINE STORY

England to implement equal pay in domestic cricket
Sports

Brook’s ton keeps England’s ODI series hopes alive against Australia
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin shines as India hammer Bangladesh
Sports

India set 515-run target for Bangladesh in 1st Test
Sports

Akash Deep strikes twice as Bangladesh collapse after India’s 376
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin’s counter-attacking century rescues India in Chennai Test
HEADLINE STORY

Ryan Reynolds approached for Hundred’s Welsh Fire investment
Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to offer record £6.04 million prize money
Sports

Confident Bangladesh set to face India in Test series
Sports

Livingstone’s all-round show levels T20 series against Australia
Sports

Head, Zampa lead Australia to 28-run win over England in 1st T20
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement
Pakistan’s Sharif hails IMF’s aid approval
Elon Musk Musk hits back at UK over reported summit snub and…
Mahmood announces plans to reduce women’s prison population
Sandhya Suri’s thriller named Britain’s Oscar entry
JLR JLR to invest £500m in Halewood factory for EV production