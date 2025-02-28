Skip to content
Bangladesh student leaders gear up for political takeover

Party launch imminent as country prepares for polls

Bangladesh student leaders

Sarjis Alam speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (24)

Eastern Eye
Feb 28, 2025

BANGLADESHI students who led the uprising that overthrew the government last year said on Monday (24) that they would forge a new political party as the country readies for expected elections.

Members of the powerful Students Against Discrimination group are now in the government cabinet, including Nahid Islam, in charge of the telecoms ministry, Asif Mahmud, holding the sports portfolio, and special adviser Mahfuz Alam.

Islam is expected to resign from his current role to focus on leading the new political party. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The new political party will prioritise the interests of the country and its citizens over those of any individual, party, or clique,” said Sarjis Alam, a key leader of the group, speaking to a packed press conference.

The students said they would unveil details of the party name on Friday (28).

“People from all walks of life, regardless of caste or creed, will join us that day in front of the national parliament – the symbol of the people’s aspirations,” Alam said.

They were joined at the press conference alongside activists from the Jatiya Nagarik Committee, a like-minded pressure group, who will also join the party.

“The people expect us to curb corruption, create opportunities for all, ensure accountability, and uphold dignity without discrimination,” said member Akhtar Hossain.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in August 2024 and remains in self-imposed exile in India, has defied an arrest warrant from Dhaka to face charges of crimes against humanity.

Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Prize-winning microfinance pioneer who heads the caretaker government, has said that general elections would take place in late 2025 or in early 2026.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely expected to dominate elections.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP secretary-general, has said they would “welcome” a party by the students – but only if they set it up while no longer in the cabinet.

“If they form a party while in government, the people of this country will not accept it,” he said earlier this month, media reported.

