Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Footage shows deadly police violence against protesters in Bangladesh

Bangladesh-protests-Getty

Anti-government protesters display Bangladesh’s national flag at Sheikh Hasina’s palace in Dhaka. (Photo: Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 15, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

NEWLY examined videos have revealed that Bangladeshi police killed or injured at least 20 unarmed protesters in two previously undocumented incidents during the anti-government demonstrations last year.

The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) analysed footage from 5 August, the day former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, showing deliberate violence against peaceful civilians, reported The Guardian.

These findings add to the growing evidence of police brutality in the final days of Hasina's regime, which saw over 1,000 civilians killed during the protests.

Callum Macrae, the filmmaker who analysed the videos, described the footage as showing that police were under no threat and used unjustified lethal force. He emphasised the need for an independent judicial process to investigate these incidents.

Yasmin Sooka, ITJP's executive director, condemned the use of live ammunition against unarmed protesters, calling the violence "horrific".

Sooka also noted the resignation of Tulip Siddiq, Hasina's niece, from the UK government after a review into her property dealings, though it found no breach of ministerial standards, the newspaper reported.

The ITJP investigation highlighted two incidents on 5 August. The first occurred outside Jatrabari police station in Dhaka, where police fired 12-gauge pump-action shotguns at student protesters.

Footage later showed an officer throwing a grenade into the crowd, followed by more gunfire. At least 19 people were seen dead or injured, with one man being beaten and another shot multiple times at close range.

The second video showed 20-year-old Mohammed Riddoy being surrounded by police and shot in the back at point-blank range.

His body was dragged away by officers and has not been recovered. His family has repeatedly appealed for its return, The Guardian reported.

Baharul Alam, Inspector General of Bangladeshi police, confirmed that 30 officers had been arrested amid ongoing investigations.

He acknowledged the authenticity of the footage involving Riddoy and stated that two officers were arrested in connection with his death.

The videos accompany a new report by ITJP and the Tech Global Institute, revealing that at least 148 people, including 40 minors, were killed on 19 July alone. This suggests the overall death toll from the protests may be significantly higher than initially reported.

Since fleeing to India, Sheikh Hasina faces charges in Bangladesh, including crimes against humanity, mass murder, and corruption.

An arrest warrant and extradition request have been issued against her, though she denies all allegations

bangladeshi policepolice brutalitysheikh hasinabangladeshbangladesh protestsbangladesh violence

Related News

Asian nurse stabbed in Manchester hospital, suspect charged
News

Asian nurse stabbed in Manchester hospital, suspect charged

UK-India trade talks resume amid growth push
Business

UK-India trade talks resume amid growth push

More For You

Inflation

Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, rose by 3.2 per cent over the 12 months to December, down from 3.5 per cent in November. (Representational image: Getty)

Inflation dips to 2.5 per cent, easing pressure on Labour government

THE ANNUAL inflation rate dropped to 2.5 per cent in December, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Wednesday.

The unexpected decline slightly eases pressure on the Labour government, which is grappling with economic challenges.
Analysts had predicted no change from the November figure of 2.6 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
tulip-siddiq-getty

Siddiq was appointed to oversee financial services policy after the election, which included measures to combat money laundering. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tulip Siddiq

Tulip Siddiq resigns amid Bangladesh graft probe

TREASURY minister, Tulip Siddiq, resigned from her position on Tuesday following her involvement in a corruption investigation in Bangladesh after growing pressure over an anti-corruption investigation in the country.

The probe began after her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, was removed from power.

Keep ReadingShow less
amrit-snan-kumbh-getty

In a celestial coincidence, two major bathing rituals occurred on consecutive days, with Paush Purnima on Monday and Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maha Kumbh: Millions gather as ascetics take 'royal bath' on Makar Sankranti

MILLIONS of devotees, including ascetics with matted hair and holy ash smeared on their bodies, took a ritual dip in the rivers of Prayagraj on Tuesday, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Makar Sankranti.

The ritual bathing, conducted at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, is believed to cleanse sins and grant salvation.

Keep ReadingShow less
reeves-starmer-getty

Starmer and Reeves host an investment roundtable discussion with the BlackRock CEO and members of the BlackRock executive board, inside 10 Downing Street in London, on November 21, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reeves to remain chancellor until next general election: Starmer

RACHEL REEVES will remain as chancellor until the next general election, prime minister Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking at the launch of the government’s artificial intelligence action plan in east London, Starmer expressed support for Reeves’ approach to public spending, calling it “ruthless” and necessary to adhere to fiscal rules amid challenging economic conditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starner-AI-Getty

Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer unveils plan to make country an AI 'superpower'

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has announced plans to position the country as an artificial intelligence (AI) "superpower," focusing on pro-innovation regulation, access to public data for researchers, and the establishment of data centre zones.

Speaking at University College London on Monday, Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications