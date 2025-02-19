Skip to content
UN finds Bangladesh's Hasina regime led ‘calculated’ killings and abuses

Report details mass arrests, torture and hundreds of deaths in custody

Volker Turk has highlighted the need for a comprehensive process to address Bangladesh’s legacy of human rights abuses

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 19, 2025
Eastern Eye
BANGLADESH’S former government was behind systematic attacks and killings of protesters as it tried to hold onto power last year, the UN said last Wednesday (12), warning that the abuses could amount to “crimes against humanity”.

Before prime minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled in a student-led revolution last August, her government cracked down on protesters and others, including by “hundreds of extrajudicial killings”, the United Nations said.

The UN rights office (OHCHR) said it had “reasonable grounds to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, imprisonment and infliction of other inhumane acts have taken place”.

These alleged crimes committed by the government, along with violent elements of Hasina’s Awami League party and the Bangladeshi security and intelligence services, were part of “a widespread and systematic attack against protesters and other civilians”, OHCHR’s report into the violence said.

Hasina, 77, who fled into exile in India, has already defied an arrest warrant to face trial in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity.

Asked about Hasina’s personal culpability, UN rights chief Volker Turk told reporters that his office “found reasonable grounds to believe that indeed the top echelons of the previous government were aware, and in fact were involved in... very serious violations”.

Bangladesh’s interim leader Mohammed Yunus, who had asked the UN rights office to launch its factfinding mission, welcomed the report, insisting that he wanted to transform Bangladesh “into a country in which all its people can live in security and dignity”.

The UN investigation examined events in Bangladesh between July 1 and August 15 last year, relying on hundreds of interviews with victims, witnesses and others, and on photos, videos and other documents.

The team determined that security forces had supported Hasina’s government throughout the unrest, which began as protests against civil service job quotas and then escalated into wider calls for her to stand down.

OHCHR estimated that “as many as 1,400 people may have been killed” over the 45-day period, the vast majority of them “shot by Bangladesh’s security forces”. Children made up 12 per cent to 13 per cent of those killed, it said.

Sheikh Hasina

The overall death toll given is far higher than the most recent estimate by Bangladesh’s interim government of 834 people killed.

“The brutal response was a calculated and wellcoordinated strategy by the former government to hold onto power in the face of mass opposition,” Turk said.

He pointed to findings of “hundreds of extrajudicial killings, extensive arbitrary arrest and detention and torture and ill treatment”, decrying “a disturbing picture of rampant state violence and targeted killings”.

The rights office also found indications of widespread gender-based violence and the abuse and killing of children.

On the other side, the report highlighted “lynchings and other serious retaliatory violence” against police and Awami league officials or supporters. Bangladeshi rights group Odhikar said a dozen people had died in detention since Hasina’s ousting.

At least seven victims died after torture, and four had gunshot wounds, according to Odhikar.

Another person was beaten and later pushed off a bridge by the police, it added.

“The interim government should not let these crimes go unpunished,” Odhikar director ASM Nasiruddin Elan said. “Those involved in extrajudicial killings must be brought to justice.”

Bangladesh’s security forces are “investigating all the cases”, Sami-Ud-Dowla Chowdhury, the armed forces’ public relations director, said.

Asked about these cases, Turk said his office had only examined the situation up to mid-August.

He hailed the interim government’s cooperation and expressed commitment to reforms, but warned of “major challenges and deficiencies in the current legal system”.

Rory Mungoven, head of OHCHR’s Asia-Pacific section, said the office was prepared to cooperate with Bangladesh’s judiciary to help ensure justice, but only if the process meets international fair trial standards. The fact that Bangladesh allows capital punishment also posed a problem, he said.

Turk said the country needed “a comprehensive process of truth-telling, healing and accountability, and to redress the legacy of human rights violations and ensure they can never happen again”.

bangladeshcrimes against humanityextrajudicial killingssheikh hasinabangladesh unrest

More For You

IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

The assessment will shape structural reforms and examine protections for property rights and foreign investments

IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

Eastern Eye

A TECHNICAL team from the International Monetary Fund met Pakistan’s chief justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday (11) to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.

The IMF team is in the country for a week-long trip to scrutinise the judicial and regulatory framework tackling governance and corruption as part of a £5.6 billion loan agreed last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sri Lanka seeks to negotiate with Adani over renewable energy plants

Gautam Adani

Sri Lanka seeks to negotiate with Adani over renewable energy plants

SRI LANKA’S government started talks with India’s Adani Group to lower the cost of power from two wind power projects the group will build in the island nation’s northern province, the cabinet spokesman said last Tuesday (28).

Sri Lanka has been reviewing the group’s local projects after US authorities in November accused billionaire founder Gautam Adani and other executives of being part of a scheme to pay bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts. Adani has denied the allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan court gives unusual punishment to Youtuber Rajab Butt for owning lion cub

Pakistani zookeeper Mohammad Amir holds the confiscated lion cub at Lahore’s safari zoo last Tuesday (28)

Pakistan court gives unusual punishment to Youtuber Rajab Butt for owning lion cub

A PAKISTANI YouTube star who was gifted a lion cub on his wedding day avoided jail after promising a judge to upload animal rights videos for a year.

Rajab Butt has one of the largest online followings in south Asia, and his week-long nuptials in December were plastered over celebrity gossip websites.

Keep ReadingShow less
Crackdown on ‘fake news’ sparks dissent in Pakistan

A journalist holds a banner during a protest in Islamabad on Tuesday (28)

Crackdown on ‘fake news’ sparks dissent in Pakistan

PAKISTAN criminalised online disinformation on Tuesday (28), passing legislation dictating punishments of up to three years in jail and prompting journalist protests accusing the government of quashing dissent.

The law targets anyone who “intentionally disseminates” information online that they have “reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest”.

Keep ReadingShow less
India shifts defence strategy while balancing western ties and Russian legacy

India produces some military hardware but still relies heavily on imports. The BrahMos missile system featured in India’s 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi last Sunday (26)

India shifts defence strategy while balancing western ties and Russian legacy

INDIA’S efforts to pare back its reliance on Russian military hardware are bearing fruit after the courting of new Western allies and a rapidly growing domestic arms industry, analysts said.

At a time when Moscow’s military-industrial complex is occupied with the ongoing war in Ukraine, India has made the modernisation of its armed forces a top priority.

Keep ReadingShow less
