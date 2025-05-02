Reform takes control of Kent County Council

REFORM UK has taken control of Kent County Council, ending nearly 30 years of Conservative majority rule.
The Conservatives have lost 45 of the first 59 seats declared, with 44 of those going to Reform UK. All 72 electoral divisions across the county were up for election, accounting for a total of 81 councillors.
Kent County Council leader Roger Gough lost his seat and described the outcome as "apocalyptic" for his party.
Speaking to the BBC, Gough said he was "deeply disappointed" and added, "I think overall the Conservative Party is still paying the price heavily for when we were in government nationally, in particular in 2021/22. I think that broke the bond between us and many of our voters, and I don't think that's ever been restored."
Before the vote, the Conservatives held overall control of the council with 56 of the 81 seats.
As of 15:20 BST, 59 seats had been declared. Reform UK had won 44, the Liberal Democrats 11, Labour two, the Greens one, and the Conservatives one.
Reform leader Nigel Farage told BBC Radio Kent, "It's looking a very good day for us in Kent."