Reform takes control of Kent County Council

The Conservatives have lost 45 of the first 59 seats declared, with 44 of those going to Reform UK. All 72 electoral divisions across the county were up for election, accounting for a total of 81 councillors.

Reform UK has so far won 44 seats in Kent County Council. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 02, 2025
REFORM UK has taken control of Kent County Council, ending nearly 30 years of Conservative majority rule.

The Conservatives have lost 45 of the first 59 seats declared, with 44 of those going to Reform UK. All 72 electoral divisions across the county were up for election, accounting for a total of 81 councillors.

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough lost his seat and described the outcome as "apocalyptic" for his party.

ALSO READ: Reform wins first mayoral post and fifth parliamentary seat

Speaking to the BBC, Gough said he was "deeply disappointed" and added, "I think overall the Conservative Party is still paying the price heavily for when we were in government nationally, in particular in 2021/22. I think that broke the bond between us and many of our voters, and I don't think that's ever been restored."

Before the vote, the Conservatives held overall control of the council with 56 of the 81 seats.

As of 15:20 BST, 59 seats had been declared. Reform UK had won 44, the Liberal Democrats 11, Labour two, the Greens one, and the Conservatives one.

Reform leader Nigel Farage told BBC Radio Kent, "It's looking a very good day for us in Kent."

Why strengthening UK-India bonds ‘is personal’ for Nandy

Lisa Nandy and Vikram Doraiswami

Why strengthening UK-India bonds ‘is personal’ for Nandy

LISA NANDY has said the UK hopes to forge a “closer cultural partnership” with India after she returns from her first trip to Mumbai and New Delhi as secretary of state for culture, media and sport from Thursday (1) to Sunday (4).

She made the promise at a reception hosted jointly last week by her department and the High Commission of India at the St James Court Taj Hotel in central London.

migrants uk channel

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on 6 March, 2024 in the English Channel.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Channel migrant crossings pass 11,000 in record time

CHANNEL migrant crossings have reached 11,074 so far this year, the earliest this figure has been recorded, according to Home Office figures.

On Wednesday, 294 people made the journey in five boats, just two days after 473 arrived on Monday, pushing the total for 2025 to 10,358 at that time.

Preparing Students for Life: Dr Aneela Bukhari on Skill Building

Shailesh Solanki, Hilary McGrady from the National Trust, which supported the Embrace award, Dr Aneela Bukhari and Kalpesh Solanki at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards in March.

getty image

We help students gain skills to support them beyond school: Dr Aneela Bukhari

DEVELOPING leadership and communication skills among young people is key to their future success and also has a tangible impact among communities that they live in, a senior executive at a prominent charity has said.

Dr Aneela Bukhari is the head of education at Ormiston Trust, a charity which has supported 50,000 young people from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK.

Record-Breaking Heat: UK’s Hottest Early May in History

The dry conditions have contributed to wildfires

iStock

UK experiences warmest start to May on record

The UK has experienced its warmest start to May on record, with temperatures soaring and sparking concerns over climate change. According to the Met Office, Kew Gardens in south-west London recorded 29.3°C on Thursday afternoon, surpassing the previous May 1 record high of 27.4°C set at Lossiemouth in Moray in 1990. This makes May 1, 2025, the hottest on record since records began in 1860.

Thursday also marked the hottest day of the year so far, surpassing Wednesday’s high of 26.7°C recorded in Wisley, Surrey. While some may welcome the unseasonably warm weather, others have warned that such temperatures, coupled with below-average rainfall for four consecutive months, are indicative of concerning climate trends.

Royal Mail’s VE Day stamps honour Indian fighter pilot

The statue of Mahinder Singh Pujji in Gravesend

Royal Mail’s VE Day stamps honour Indian fighter pilot

ROYAL MAIL is issuing 10 new stamps to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) next Thursday (8) to “honour men and women who made extraordinary contributions during the Second World War”.

Paying tribute to the Indian war effort, Royal Mail has included ace fight pilot Mahinder Singh Pujji (1918-2010), who “was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his outstanding courage and leadership”. Pujji, who was born in the British summer capital of Simla (presentday Shimla), “was a pilot and Squadron Leader with the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Indian Air Force, who fought in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia,” according to Royal Mail.

