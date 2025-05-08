Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Why local elections victory raises the stakes for Reform

Party's populist policies may not work in government, says expert

Why local elections victory raises the stakes for Reform

Nigel Farage celebrates his party’s narrow win in the Runcorn & Helsby by-election last week

Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaMay 08, 2025
Sunder Katwala
See Full Bio

AS A turquoise tsunami broke across the county councils of England, sweeping the Conservatives out of local power everywhere, Nigel Farage – rather than Sir Keir Starmer or Kemi Badenoch – is clearly making the British political weather.

The political future has rarely seemed so unpredictable. Yet there were several precedented echoes of past Farage breakthroughs too.

This was the third time in just over a decade that a Farage-led party has topped the polls, having won the 2014 and 2019 European elections with Ukip and the Brexit Party. These are all what academics call “second order elections”, where voters often decide to ‘send a message’ about national politics, rather than focusing on who to elect to the roles on the ballot paper.

Despite the sweeping gains in seats, there were not many first-time Farage voters this spring. About 1.6 million people voted Reform last Thursday (1) – about one in 10 of those eligible to vote, or around a third of the votes cast by the third of the electorate who habitually vote in local as well as national elections.

That only half as many people tend to vote as in a general election helps Reform – skewing the local electorate to be older, less ethnically diverse and more socially conservative than those who come out in a general election. Most of those who voted Reform last week would have been among the five million voters for the Brexit Party in the 2019 European elections, when the Tory vote fell to just nine per cent.

A local election breakthrough raises the stakes more than winning European elections. Few people expected MEPs elected for a get-out-of-Europe party to do much work in Brussels. Reform voters may expect more from those in charge of local government. Six hundred and seventy seven councillors could give Reform a significant local base, but they face a steep learning curve. Reform’s populist appeal involves a largely performative politics. Much of local government is about meeting statutory responsibilities.

“We need to be realistic about what we can and can’t do”, Reform’s David Wimble told the BBC. “Somebody stopped me today and said, ‘when are you going to stop the boats then?’ But this is the county council.”

‘Stop the Boats’ was on Reform’s Kent election leaflets, where Wimble is among six out of 57 new Reform county councillors who have prior experience. His post-election expectation management was directed as much to his colleagues as their voters.

Reform’s new Lincolnshire mayor, Andrea Jenkins, has proposed housing asylum seekers in makeshift tents. Yet Kent County Council has a key frontline responsibility to look after unaccompanied children who claim asylum. Will Farage’s claims about an over-diagnosis of autism see Reform councils deprioritise special educational needs? Reform’s voters will include parents struggling for support.

Politically, these are terrifying results for the Conservatives, finishing fourth in the ballot, with the lowest vote – in opposition to an unpopular government – of either major party since records began, with more losses to the LibDems too. The bookmakers now give Badenoch only a one-infour chance of surviving as leader to a general election, suggesting the party may gamble again on choosing its sixth new leader since 2016.

But there was more hope for Labour from the other side of the world this weekend. Last year was one of anti-incumbency in elections around the world. This year has seen centreleft politicians get re-elected by challenging their national opponents as too close to the spirit of Donald Trump.

The victory of Canada’s Mark Carney has been followed by the surprisingly decisive re-election in Australia of Anthony Albanese. The bespectacled 62-year-old pragmatist, criticised for his lack of rhetorical flourish, is the most Starmer-like politician on the world stage.

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton lost his own seat, just as Canadian Conservative Pierre Poliviere had last month. Both defeated leaders proposed faster cuts in immigration as key campaign themes, but struggled when pressed over whether their numbers added up.

The Canadian Liberals and Australian Labor party have, like Starmer, proposed to manage net migration levels down from record levels – but took the argument to their opponents for having unworkable and damaging proposals. They won not by echoing their populist opponents but rather by uniting the anti-populist vote.

Could Farage be our next prime minister? Reform can now claim it is far from unthinkable. But that very ‘thinkability’ may prove Farage’s biggest barrier once voters need to choose a government, given his polarising reputation and Brexit’s fading appeal. In five years’ time, might the post-poll inquests even see Farage’s local election breakthrough as Starmer’s secret weapon? Perhaps. But voters do not face that election for four years.

Rather than chasing Farage’s insatiable populist core vote, the prime minister must show how to build a record in government if he wants to try to make the political weather too.

Sunder KatwalaSunder Katwalawww.easterneye.biz

Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration.

county councilsnigel farageuk local electionsreform uk

Related News

controversial adult series Secret Diary of a Call Girl' to leave Netflix on 29 May
Entertainment

Last chance to watch ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl’ –controversial adult series leaving Netflix

king-charles-ve-day-reuters
UK

King Charles leads VE Day service marking 80 years since WWII ended

Usman Riaz debuts pakistan's first animated film
Entertainment

Usman Riaz breaks new ground with Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated film

Bank of England
Business

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 4.25 per cent

More For You

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha on the set of Nikita Roy
Sonakshi Sinha on the set of Nikita Roy

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

A definite flop

The forthcoming Bollywood release Nikita Roy falls into the category of films that should never have been greenlit. The psychological thriller, headlined by flop actress Sonakshi Sinha, marks the directorial debut of her failed actor brother Kussh S Sinha. The terrible-looking turkey also stars Arjun Rampal – an actor who hasn’t been anywhere near a good film in years. It will likely play to empty cinemas when it releases on 30 May.

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal in the doomed thriller 'Nikita Roy.'

Keep ReadingShow less
‘Pakistan army is the problem’

An Indian paramilitary serviceman keeps watch in Pahalgam last Wednesday (23)

‘Pakistan army is the problem’

THE year is 2025, 78 years after the creation of Pakistan as a homeland for Muslims, as imagined by Muhammad Ali Jinnah for those who did not wish to remain behind in India. Given its rich resources and the fertile fields of the Punjab, Pakistan should today be one of Asia’s richest economies, possibly even ahead of India.

Take the example of Sir Anwar Pervez, founder of the Bestway group, who is probably the most respected Pakistani-origin entrepreneur in the UK. There should be many people like him in Pakistan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

AWESOME ARMAAN

Popular singer Armaan Malik comprehensively showed that he represents the future of commercial Indian music with a stunning set of UK shows in London and Leicester. Apart from delivering his biggest Hindi hits, the 29-year-old also received a great response for his English-language songs from an audience spanning all age groups. His spirited performances further proved that he is one of India’s finest live talents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: ‘Time to move English pride beyond the football pitch’

A St George’s Day parade in Gravesend

Comment: ‘Time to move English pride beyond the football pitch’

ST GEORGE’S DAY – England’s national day on Wednesday (23) – raises the question of whether we could celebrate England more.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will mark the occasion with a reception in Downing Street. He told his candidates not to “flinch” from flying the St George’s flag last year, though Labour tends to place more emphasis on the Union Jack in England.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
ROOH: Within Her
ROOH: Within Her

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

DRAMATIC DANCE

CLASSICAL performances have been enjoying great popularity in recent years, largely due to productions crossing new creative horizons. One great-looking show to catch this month is ROOH: Within Her, which is being staged at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London from next Wednesday (23)to next Friday (25). The solo piece, from renowned choreographer and performer Urja Desai Thakore, explores narratives of quiet, everyday heroism across two millennia.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc