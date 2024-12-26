Skip to content
Reform UK membership surpasses Conservative Party for the first time

A digital counter on the Reform UK website displayed a membership figure exceeding 131,680, surpassing the Conservatives’ last declared total during their leadership election earlier this year.

Nigel-Farage-Getty

Nigel Farage called the milestone a 'historic moment.' (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeDec 26, 2024
MEMBERSHIP of the Reform UK party has surpassed that of the Conservative Party for the first time, the party announced on Thursday.

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader and a key figure in the Brexit movement, called the milestone a "historic moment."

The shift comes after the July general election, where immigration was a key issue, and the Conservatives were voted out of power after 14 years.

Farage wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The youngest political party in British politics has just overtaken the oldest political party in the world. Reform UK are now the real opposition."

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's chairman, described the achievement as a sign that the Conservatives’ long-standing dominance over the centre-right has been broken.

The Conservative Party’s last declared membership figure was its lowest on record, down from around 172,000 in 2022.

Reform UK secured five seats in the 650-seat UK parliament during the July election, taking about 14 per cent of the total vote.

The party’s gains came at the expense of the Conservatives, splitting the right-wing vote and attracting former Tory supporters in key areas.

Labour won the election by a landslide, though Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced challenges in his first five months in office. A recent Ipsos poll showed that 53 percent of Britons are "disappointed" with Labour’s performance so far.

British politics has historically been dominated by Labour and the Conservatives, but some commentators note that major parties in the past have faced lasting declines in popularity.

The divided Liberal Party, for instance, lost its status as a major opposition force after World War I, replaced by Labour.

Earlier this month, Farage mentioned that he was in discussions with tech billionaire Elon Musk about potential donations to Reform UK.

(With inputs from AFP)

brexit movementconservative partyimmigrationnigel faragereform uk

More For You

king-charles-speech-getty

Speaking from Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in central London, the king acknowledged the contributions of medical staff, veterans, and humanitarian workers. (Photo: Getty Images)

King Charles thanks doctors, addresses far-right riots in Christmas speech

KING CHARLES expressed gratitude to doctors and nurses for their support during his Christmas address, a speech that followed a year marked by health challenges for both him and Princess Catherine.

Speaking from Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in central London, the king acknowledged the contributions of medical staff, veterans, and humanitarian workers. He also addressed issues such as global conflicts and the far-right riots that occurred in the UK over the summer.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian-soldiers-ww1-getty

Indian infantrymen on the march in France in October 1914 during World War I. (Photo: Getty Images)

Spice tins reveal Indian soldiers' role in First World War Christmas truce

A HISTORIAN has uncovered more evidence of the contributions made by Indian soldiers during the First World War with the discovery of spice tins linked to the 1914 Christmas truce.

These tins, which were morale-boosting gifts, ended up with German soldiers when the Western Front fell silent, allowing soldiers to exchange handshakes, gifts, and even play football.

Keep ReadingShow less
Geoffrey-Cottrell-Reuters

Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell (L) and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby walk in central London. (Photo: Reuters)

Church of England must repent, says senior cleric in Christmas message

THE CHURCH of England's second most senior cleric, Stephen Cottrell, will call for repentance and reform in a Christmas sermon on Wednesday. His remarks come as the institution continues to face criticism over child abuse cover-up scandals.

This year’s Christmas celebrations have been clouded by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s resignation in November over allegations of mishandling abuse cases. Accusations of further safeguarding failures have also been directed at Archbishop Cottrell, Welby’s successor as the Archbishop of York.

Keep ReadingShow less
Navinchandra-Ramgoolam-Getty

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Mauritius’ new prime minister, has raised concerns about aspects of the agreement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mauritius rejects Starmer's Chagos Islands deal

MAURITIUS has rejected an agreement brokered by Keir Starmer to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, leaving weeks to finalise a deal before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The deal, originally signed with Mauritius’ former government, involves the UK leasing the Diego Garcia military base for millions of pounds while ceding the islands to Mauritius.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sheikh-Hasina-Getty

The probe targets Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh probes Sheikh Hasina, family over £3.97 bn graft allegations

BANGLADESH has initiated a corruption investigation into allegations of a £3.97 billion embezzlement linked to the Russian-funded Rooppur nuclear power plant.

The probe targets Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq, a British MP and government minister, the country’s anti-corruption commission announced on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
