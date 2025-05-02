Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reform wins first mayoral post and fifth parliamentary seat

In the parliamentary contest for Runcorn and Helsby, Reform won by just six votes after a full recount. Labour had won the seat in last year’s national election with a majority of nearly 15,000.

nigel-farage-reuters

Nigel Farage reacts as Reform UK wins the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, at Halton Stadium in Widnes, May 2, 2025.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 02, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

NIGEL FARAGE’s Reform UK party has won a fifth parliamentary seat and its first mayoral post, along with multiple local council positions, in early results from Thursday’s elections across England.

The results indicate growing support for the party and potential challenges for both Labour and the Conservatives.

In the parliamentary contest for Runcorn and Helsby, Reform won by just six votes after a full recount. Labour had won the seat in last year’s national election with a majority of nearly 15,000.

“It’s been a huge night for Reform,” Farage told reporters. “This is heartland Labour Party, their vote has collapsed and much of it has come to us.”

Reform also won the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral race. Andrea Jenkyns, a former Conservative minister who joined Reform after losing her seat last year, was elected mayor.

She now holds responsibility for an area with about one million people, making her the party’s most senior elected official.

Voters cast ballots on Thursday for more than 1,600 local authority seats in England and six high-profile mayoral elections. Results continued to come in on Friday.

The parliamentary seat of Runcorn and Helsby became vacant after a Labour MP resigned following a conviction for assaulting a constituent. It had been Labour’s 49th safest seat in the 2023 general election.

Keir Starmer won a large majority in last year’s general election, but his government has since seen a drop in popularity. Starmer has faced criticism over tax increases, benefit cuts for the elderly, and controversy over donations.

“Reform UK look like the real deal this morning,” said Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos. “That said, with increased support comes scrutiny. Where they do win, they will need to show they can deliver the change their voters want.”

A Labour spokesperson said voters “clearly expect the government to move faster” to bring change after 14 years of Conservative rule.

In her mayoral victory speech, Jenkyns said asylum seekers should be held in tents rather than hotels and called for an end to “soft touch Britain.”

“The rebuilding begins here … we’re going to have a Britain where we put British people first,” she said.

Reform also made strong showings in mayoral races in North Tyneside, the West of England, and Doncaster. In North Tyneside, Labour’s support dropped by 23 percentage points, and in Doncaster by 11 percentage points compared to 2021.

Labour’s Ros Jones won in Doncaster but said her party was being punished for efforts to reduce spending. “I would say no,” she said when asked if Starmer’s government was listening.

Reform was leading in the total number of councillors elected, with about 125 council seats declared. The party, founded in 2018 as the Brexit Party, has seen a rise in national opinion polls in recent months.

Reform hopes Friday’s results will help build its local presence and position it as a key challenger to Labour and the Conservatives in the next national election, expected in 2029.

(With inputs from agencies)

andrea jenkynsbrexit partyconservativeshow did reform do in the local electionshull mayorkeir starmerlabourlocal election resultslocal electionslocal elections may 2025mayormayoral postnigel farageopinion pollsparliamentary seatreform policiesreform ukreform uk manifestoreform uk policiesuk local electionswest of england

Related News

Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes
Entertainment

Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes on private jet for ‘Heart FM Millionaire’ giveaway

Mukesh Ambani says India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion by 2035
Business

India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion mark by 2035, says Mukesh Ambani

Ed Sheeran
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi and plays tabla in new album 'Play' blending Indian sounds with global beats

UK’s first keyhole breast reconstruction surgery
Health

UK’s first keyhole breast reconstruction surgery marks major breakthrough

More For You

migrants uk channel

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on 6 March, 2024 in the English Channel.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Channel migrant crossings pass 11,000 in record time

CHANNEL migrant crossings have reached 11,074 so far this year, the earliest this figure has been recorded, according to Home Office figures.

On Wednesday, 294 people made the journey in five boats, just two days after 473 arrived on Monday, pushing the total for 2025 to 10,358 at that time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Preparing Students for Life: Dr Aneela Bukhari on Skill Building

Shailesh Solanki, Hilary McGrady from the National Trust, which supported the Embrace award, Dr Aneela Bukhari and Kalpesh Solanki at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards in March.

getty image

We help students gain skills to support them beyond school: Dr Aneela Bukhari

DEVELOPING leadership and communication skills among young people is key to their future success and also has a tangible impact among communities that they live in, a senior executive at a prominent charity has said.

Dr Aneela Bukhari is the head of education at Ormiston Trust, a charity which has supported 50,000 young people from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Record-Breaking Heat: UK’s Hottest Early May in History

The dry conditions have contributed to wildfires

iStock

UK experiences warmest start to May on record

The UK has experienced its warmest start to May on record, with temperatures soaring and sparking concerns over climate change. According to the Met Office, Kew Gardens in south-west London recorded 29.3°C on Thursday afternoon, surpassing the previous May 1 record high of 27.4°C set at Lossiemouth in Moray in 1990. This makes May 1, 2025, the hottest on record since records began in 1860.

Thursday also marked the hottest day of the year so far, surpassing Wednesday’s high of 26.7°C recorded in Wisley, Surrey. While some may welcome the unseasonably warm weather, others have warned that such temperatures, coupled with below-average rainfall for four consecutive months, are indicative of concerning climate trends.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Mail’s VE Day stamps honour Indian fighter pilot

The statue of Mahinder Singh Pujji in Gravesend

Royal Mail’s VE Day stamps honour Indian fighter pilot

ROYAL MAIL is issuing 10 new stamps to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) next Thursday (8) to “honour men and women who made extraordinary contributions during the Second World War”.

Paying tribute to the Indian war effort, Royal Mail has included ace fight pilot Mahinder Singh Pujji (1918-2010), who “was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his outstanding courage and leadership”. Pujji, who was born in the British summer capital of Simla (presentday Shimla), “was a pilot and Squadron Leader with the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Indian Air Force, who fought in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia,” according to Royal Mail.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jain values celebrated at Downing Street event

Gareth Thomas and Lord Khan of Burnley with guests at the event

Jain values celebrated at Downing Street event

AN EVENT to mark the birth of Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, was held at Downing Street last week.

Organised by the prime minister’s office in collaboration with the Institute of Jainology (IOJ), it brought together members of the Jain community and supporters from across the UK, a statement said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc