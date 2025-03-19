Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Comment: Reform split exposes the dangers of unchecked populist rhetoric

Reform is a populist party that prides itself on saying things the traditional parties are afraid to say. Yet, the question is how far to take that.

Comment: Reform split exposes the dangers of unchecked populist rhetoric

Reform UK's new MPs Richard Tice, Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson and Rupert Lowe pose during a presentation of their programme in London on July 5, 2024

Getty Images
Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaMar 19, 2025
Sunder Katwala
See Full Bio

IT took Nigel Farage 30 years to get elected as an MP until the voters of Clacton sent him to the Commons on his eighth attempt last summer. Having broken through by getting five Reform MPs, Farage has taken every opportunity to stoke the media hype in which supporters fantasise and his critics fear a populist wave could sweep him all the way into Downing Street next time. But there has been something of a reality check this month – with the new party splitting as relationships broke down between the leader and Rupert Lowe, the former Southampton FC chairman elected in Great Yarmouth.

The Farage-Lowe battle has many dimensions. It can be seen as a personality clash of political egos – which escalated after US billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, decided he preferred Lowe to Farage. It is an argument about Farage’s control of Reform’s structures – and the slow progress in giving party members any role. The Reform leadership says it is about personal conduct – even reporting Lowe to the police for alleged threats to party chair Zia Yusuf – but acted against Lowe only when he criticised the leader.

The clash is also about the boundaries of democratic politics. Reform is a populist party that prides itself on saying things the traditional parties are afraid to say. Yet, the question is how far to take that. Lowe accuses Farage of trying to mute his voice. But what did he want to say that Farage felt crossed the boundary? It is not an argument about whether to campaign for much lower immigration – reducing net migration to zero is the party’s flagship theme – but about how far to go in campaigning for mass deportations too.

Lowe is much warmer about Tommy Robinson than Farage, who sees association with the former EDL leader as toxic. On mass deportations, Lowe wants to emulate US president Donald Trump, so argues the government should try to remove anybody without legal status. The clarity of the argument makes this an attractive rhetorical talking point for a populist opposition party – with less pressure to grapple with the legal, practical and financial hurdles which would make this impossible. Given actual cases to consider, the public do not consider a blanket removals policy fair, either. Lowe goes furthest in his anger over grooming. Deporting convicted foreign nationals has almost universal support.

Reform wants to denaturalise dual citizens to do that too. Lowe clashed with Farage by proposing to deport family members of those convicted too. There are laws on the statute book available to prosecute people who aid and abet a perpetrator – but even a couple of dozen convictions would be unlikely. Lowe’s ostensible argument for targeting those complicit was shattered when he said on social media, “If whole communities have to be deported, then so be it”. Was this a mere rhetorical flourish? The MP here reinforces a prejudiced trope – they must all have known – to fly a “send them all back” kite that could apply to half a million people born in Pakistan. (“Whole communities” would include another million people born here too). That Lowe also proposes a complete visa ban from Pakistan until it takes perpetrators back is self-evidently a proposal to discriminate against those with no connection to grooming (child sexual exploitation) crimes.

Lowe’s statement is being celebrated by hardcore racists who fantasise about ‘remigration’ meaning not only failed asylum seekers, but all legal migrants and British-born ethnic minorities, abusing us with deportation threats on social media. There are specific cultures of misogyny in British Asian communities that must be tackled. Our society was too slow to act on the abuse of children. From care homes to private schools, from churches to football clubs, the instinct in every setting was too often to sweep things under the carpet.

Southampton FC apologised in 2021 for decades of inaction on one of football’s most notorious cases of turning a blind eye – including on Lowe’s watch as chairman in 1997. Lowe’s contribution to that institutional failure of governance primarily involved sins of omission. He has said little about that. Nor does he speak of deporting Archbishops, or whole Catholic communities either. Lowe’s political future is unclear. There seems no way back to Farage’s Reform. A new party sounds quixotic. His strong local profile in Great Yarmouth could make it viable to run as an independent. Some senior Conservatives hope to recruit him - though Reform insiders warn they may find him “unwhippable” within months.

What Lowe must decide is whether he is a mainstream politician or an ally of Robinson and extreme movements. Anger at grooming is legitimate – when it targets perpetrators and those actually complicit. But Lowe should rethink his language. There should be no place in the democratic mainstream for this sweeping new form of 21st century Pakistani-bashing that uses the harrowing tragedy of child sexual exploitation and abuse to echo the “send them all back” tropes of the 1970s National Front.

Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration

asylum seekersethnic minoritiesgroomingnigel faragerupert lowetommy robinsonreform uk

Related News

Shekhar Kapur Calls Out Amazon for Censoring Bandit Queen
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur praises 'Adolescence': “A game-changer in storytelling that redefines how we connect with characters”

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace
UK

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace

Hans Zimmer
Entertainment

Hans Zimmer reveals he creates 90% of his scores using just one synth plugin, find out which one!

india-bangladesh-reuters
News

India reduces medical visas for Bangladesh

More For You

Starmer

Starmer said the current system was "actively incentivising" people away from work and represented an "affront to the values of our country." (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sickness benefits cost ‘devastating’ for public finances: Starmer

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has described the rising cost of sickness and disability benefits as "devastating" for public finances, following the government's announcement of major welfare reforms.

The changes, introduced on Tuesday, aim to save £5bn annually by 2030 while encouraging employment and protecting those unable to work.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Before the announcement, Starmer said the government could not avoid making difficult decisions and that the current benefits system was not sustainable.

Getty Images

Government announces disability benefit cuts, aims to save £5bn

THE GOVERNMENT has announced cuts to disability welfare payments, aiming to save over £5 billion by 2030. The decision comes as the country faces economic challenges, with slow growth and rising public spending.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall told parliament on Tuesday that the changes were part of a "significant reform package" intended to help disabled people enter the workforce.

Keep ReadingShow less
IND-ITL

India defeated Italy 64-22 in Group B.

England, India start strong in Kabaddi World Cup 2025

THE KABADDI World Cup 2025 began with dominant wins for defending champions India and hosts England. India defeated Italy 64-22 in Group B, while England secured a 101-25 victory over Hungary in Group A on the opening day in Wolverhampton.

The tournament kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony featuring live dhol performances by students aged 9–19 from Wolverhampton Music Service, a dynamic professional Bollywood dance troupe, and a grand athlete procession led by youth representatives from Wolverhampton Wrestling Club.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk home office

The Home Office has not tracked how many skilled workers left the UK after their visas expired. (Photo: iStock)

100-fold increase in skilled worker visa holders claiming asylum in UK

THOUSANDS of migrants who arrived in the UK on skilled worker visas have claimed asylum in an attempt to stay in the country, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

The spending watchdog revealed that asylum claims from skilled worker visa holders increased from 53 in 2022 to 5,300 in the first ten months of 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Fridman

In a discussion lasting over three hours with US-based podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman, Modi said he shares a strong connection with former US president Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@lexfridman)

India-China cooperation essential for global peace and prosperity, says Modi

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi spoke on a range of foreign policy and domestic issues in a podcast interview on Sunday.

He emphasised that cooperation between India and China is necessary for global peace and prosperity and criticised Pakistan for its links to global terrorism. He said his attempts to improve ties with Islamabad were met with hostility.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc