Reform takes control of Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, becomes largest in Leicestershire

Reform UK has now taken control of seven councils and gained more than 650 seats, while the Conservatives have lost over 650 and Labour more than 180.

reform-uk-reuters

A Reform UK party poster is seen outside a house in Frodsham. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

REFORM UK has made major gains in local elections across England, taking control of county councils in Lancashire, Nottinghamshire and becoming the largest party in Leicestershire.

In Leicestershire, the Conservatives lost control of the county council, with no party securing a majority. Reform UK won 25 seats, three short of the 28 required for full control. The Conservatives have 15 seats, the Liberal Democrats 11, Labour has two, with one Green and one independent councillor.

Joseph Boam, chairman of North West Leicestershire’s Reform branch, posted on X, “Thank you to every voter who put their trust in us.” Deborah Taylor, acting council leader, retained her Bradgate seat and wrote on X, “Many valued colleagues have been defeated and I’m sorry to see them go. Discussions will be held over the next few days as to the way forward for Leicestershire.”

In Nottinghamshire, Reform UK secured 40 of the 66 council seats, surpassing the 34 needed for a majority. The Conservatives hold 17 seats and Labour four. Two remaining seats will be contested in a by-election following the death of Mansfield North candidate Karen Seymour.

Dr John Doddy, formerly the only Reform councillor in Nottinghamshire, was previously expelled from the Conservatives. Conservative leader Sam Smith retained his Newark East seat. Labour group leader Kate Foale lost her seat to Teresa Cullen of the Broxtowe Alliance, who had defected from Labour in January, reported BBC. Ashfield Independent leader Jason Zadrozny also lost his seat, leaving his party with only one.

Reform UK also gained control of Lancashire County Council, winning 53 out of 84 seats. The party had previously held only two seats. Both Conservative leader Philippa Williamson and Labour leader Matthew Tomlinson lost their seats to Reform candidates.

Tomlinson, who represented Leyland Central, told BBC, “The people voted for change last year and they’re not seeing the change they wanted. It’s now time for the government to stand up.”

Stephen Atkinson, former Ribble Valley Council leader who defected from the Conservatives to Reform, won the Ribble Valley South West seat.

He said priorities would include improving roads and proposing a referendum on Lancashire’s future if permitted. “Council tax is the biggest bill that residents pay, they should decide if they want to keep it as it is or if they want to change it,” he said.

Reform UK has now taken control of seven councils and gained more than 650 seats, while the Conservatives have lost over 650 and Labour more than 180.

Reform UK has also won its first parliamentary by-election and secured two mayoral victories.

