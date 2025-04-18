Starmer thanks Christians for community work in Easter message

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer extended Easter wishes to Christians across the UK, marking the end of Lent and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
In his Easter message, Starmer said the story of Easter is central to the Christian faith. He acknowledged Christians facing hardship, persecution or conflict globally who cannot celebrate freely.
Starmer thanked Christians for their community work, including support through night shelters, youth clubs, toddler groups, family services, elderly care and chaplaincy.
He said the Easter message can inspire people to work together for the renewal of the country.