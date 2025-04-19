Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

9 traditional Easter foods from around the world

Food plays a central role in how families come together to honour the occasion

Easter foods

Easter food traditions reveal the deep connection between culinary heritage and faith

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Easter is one of the most important celebrations in the Christian calendar, and across the globe, it’s marked with a variety of traditional foods. While customs differ by country, food plays a central role in how families come together to honour the occasion. Here are nine traditional Easter foods from different parts of the world.

1. Hot Cross Buns – United Kingdom

A classic Easter treat in Britain, hot cross buns are sweet, spiced buns made with dried fruits and marked with a white cross. Traditionally eaten on Good Friday, they symbolise the crucifixion of Jesus. Today, they are enjoyed throughout the Easter period, often lightly toasted and spread with butter.

2. Tsoureki – Greece

In Greece, Easter Sunday is celebrated with Tsoureki, a sweet, braided bread flavoured with unique ingredients like mahleb and mastic. It is often decorated with red-dyed eggs that symbolise the blood of Christ. This soft, aromatic bread is a staple in Greek Easter households.

3. Pashka and Kulich – Russia

Russian Easter features Pashka, a dessert made from sweetened curd cheese and shaped into a pyramid, often decorated with religious symbols. It’s served with Kulich, a tall, cylindrical bread similar to panettone, filled with raisins and topped with icing and sprinkles. Both are blessed by a priest before the Easter meal.

4. Colomba di Pasqua – Italy

Italy’s answer to the Christmas panettone, Colomba di Pasqua is a dove-shaped cake made with flour, eggs, sugar, candied peel, and topped with almonds and pearl sugar. It’s a soft, airy treat served across Italian households as part of the Easter Sunday feast.

5. Fanesca – Ecuador

In Ecuador, Easter is celebrated with Fanesca, a thick soup made with salt cod, pumpkin, beans, and grains. It’s traditionally made only during Holy Week and incorporates 12 different types of beans and grains to represent the 12 apostles. Fanesca is deeply symbolic and typically shared with family and neighbours.

6. Mämmi – Finland

A distinctive Easter dessert in Finland, Mämmi is made from water, rye flour, and malted rye. Its dark colour and pudding-like texture might not appeal to everyone, but it remains a nostalgic favourite. Served cold with cream and sugar, it’s a cherished seasonal dish.

7. Capirotada – Mexico

Capirotada is a sweet and savoury bread pudding served in Mexico during Lent and Easter. It’s made with layers of bread, cheese, raisins, cinnamon, and a syrup made from piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar). This comforting dish blends flavours and symbolism, with each ingredient said to represent elements of the Passion story.

8. Pão de Ló – Portugal

This traditional Portuguese Easter cake is a light and fluffy sponge, sometimes with a slightly runny centre depending on the region. Made with just eggs, sugar, and flour, Pão de Ló is simple yet celebratory, often served as the centrepiece of Easter Sunday dessert tables.

9. Butter Lamb – Poland

Although not eaten in large quantities, the butter lamb is a Polish Easter tradition shaped from butter to resemble a lamb, symbolising Christ. It sits proudly on the Easter table alongside hard-boiled eggs, breads, and meats, and while it may be more decorative, it still plays an edible role in the festivities.

From spiced buns to festive soups and symbolic desserts, Easter food traditions reveal the deep connection between culinary heritage and faith. While ingredients and preparation vary widely, the shared purpose remains—gathering around food to honour one of the most significant holidays in the Christian world.

butter lambhot cross bunstraditional dishworldwideeaster sunday

Related News

Musk-Modi-Reuters
Business

Musk says he will visit India following talk with Modi

Little Britain
Entertainment

Why is Gen-Z laughing at ‘Little Britain’? A closer look at the show’s most offensive jokes

Ahsoka
Entertainment

Hayden Christensen confirms return as Anakin Skywalker in 'Ahsoka' season 2

pubs-england-iStock
UK

Pubs in England and Wales to stay open late for VE Day 80th anniversary

More For You

Morrisons

Morrisons has said it will continue to monitor customer feedback

Getty

Morrisons adds charity donation option to More Card loyalty scheme

Morrisons has announced a new update to its More Card loyalty programme, giving customers the option to donate their points to charity. The change, introduced on Monday 14 April, allows shoppers to convert their saved points into cash donations for Marie Curie, a UK charity that provides end-of-life care and support.

Under the new scheme, customers can donate their points in multiples of 1,000, which equates to a £1 value. Donations can be made easily through the More Card app or the official Morrisons website. Once submitted, the points are converted into their cash equivalent and passed directly to Marie Curie on behalf of the customer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cabot Creamery Butter

FDA has classified the situation as a Class III recall

iStock

Cabot Creamery Butter recalled in 7 states over contamination concerns

Shoppers are being urged to check their fridges after a major butter brand announced a recall due to concerns over possible contamination.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, alongside Agri-Mark Inc. — the parent company of Cabot Creamery — issued a voluntary recall of the company’s butter. Tests revealed elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which is commonly associated with faecal contamination.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aldi

This latest Aldi product recall serves as a reminder for shoppers

Getty

Aldi issues product recall due to allergy warning

Aldi has announced a product recall for one of its food items due to allergy concerns, warning customers not to consume it. The supermarket is recalling a batch of Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter after discovering that it contains undeclared milk.

This Aldi product recall concerns the 385g packs with a use-by date of 12 April 2025. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed that the product poses a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, as milk was not listed on the packaging.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jeremy Clarkson

The brewery uses barley sourced from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire

Getty

Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone lager recall issued over undeclared gluten risk

A Hawkstone Lager recall has been issued after two products were found to contain undeclared wheat, posing a health risk to people with gluten intolerance or coeliac disease.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall, which affects products made by The Cotswold Brewing Company. The brewery uses barley sourced from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump

The latest tariffs are part of Trump’s broader effort to address what he claims are unfair trade practices

Getty

Trump pressures UK to accept chlorinated chicken for tariff relief

Britain is facing renewed pressure from the United States to lift its ban on chlorinated chicken as a condition for tariff relief, following the imposition of sweeping new trade barriers by Donald Trump’s administration. The US president has introduced a 10 per cent tariff on all British exports to the United States, with even steeper levies placed on imports from the European Union.

US tariffs and trade demands

The latest tariffs are part of Trump’s broader effort to address what he claims are unfair trade practices. The White House, in its announcement, criticised the UK’s “non-science-based standards” that restrict American agricultural imports, including poultry and beef. It argued that these trade policies act as non-tariff barriers that disadvantage US exporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc