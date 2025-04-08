Asda to close all large stores on Easter Sunday across UK

ASDA will close all 580 of its larger stores across the UK for 24 hours on Easter Sunday.
The grocer confirmed that while its main outlets in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be shut, its Express convenience sites will remain open with usual hours, Birmingham Live reported.
Under UK government rules, stores over 280 square metres in England and Wales must close on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.
Asda’s larger stores in England and Wales will open from 7am to 7pm on Good Friday, and the same hours will apply on Easter Monday.
In Northern Ireland, Asda stores will also be closed on Easter Sunday, but open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, and Easter Monday.
Asda stores in Scotland will remain open as usual, in line with Sunday trading laws, according to Birmingham Live.
While larger stores must close, smaller ones can also choose to close if employers decide to give staff the day off. Customers can check local store opening times on Asda’s website or app.
Anurag Bajpayee's Gradiant: The water company tackling a global crisis