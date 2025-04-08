Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asda to close all large stores on Easter Sunday across UK

The grocer confirmed that while its main outlets in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be shut, its Express convenience sites will remain open with usual hours.

Asda
The changes follow Asda’s weakest festive period since 2015, with sales dropping 5.8 per cent in the 12 weeks to 29 December. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 08, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

ASDA will close all 580 of its larger stores across the UK for 24 hours on Easter Sunday.

The grocer confirmed that while its main outlets in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be shut, its Express convenience sites will remain open with usual hours, Birmingham Live reported.

Under UK government rules, stores over 280 square metres in England and Wales must close on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

Asda’s larger stores in England and Wales will open from 7am to 7pm on Good Friday, and the same hours will apply on Easter Monday.

In Northern Ireland, Asda stores will also be closed on Easter Sunday, but open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, and Easter Monday.

Asda stores in Scotland will remain open as usual, in line with Sunday trading laws, according to Birmingham Live.

While larger stores must close, smaller ones can also choose to close if employers decide to give staff the day off. Customers can check local store opening times on Asda’s website or app.

asdaasda easter sunday trading hourseasterenglandgood fridayscotlandsundayukasda storesasda stores closed

Related News

Back from Extinction: Scientists Successfully Revive Direwolf Species

Direwolf revived by scientists 10,000 years after its extinction

Threads
Entertainment

'Adolescence' creators to reboot the viral 80s nuclear film ‘Threads’ as a new TV series

Armaan Malik Live in the UK
UK Events

Armaan Malik: UK Musical Night

Robert Pattinson
Entertainment

Robert Pattinson joins Christopher Nolan’s £200M epic adaptation of 'The Odyssey'

More For You

Miracle Birth: UK’s First Womb Transplant Leads to Healthy Baby

The birth marks the culmination of 25 years of research led by Professor Richard Smith

iStock

Baby born to woman who had UK's first womb transplant

In a remarkable medical milestone, a woman has become the first in the UK to give birth following a womb transplant.

Grace Davidson, 36, who was born without a uterus due to a rare condition, described the birth of her daughter as “the greatest gift we could ever have asked for” for her and her husband, Angus, 37.

Keep ReadingShow less
Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for £76 million sci-fi

Director Atlee and Allu Arjun brainstorm futuristic concepts with top Hollywood VFX studios in LA

Youtube Screengrab

Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for £76 million sci-fi spectacle featuring VFX by Marvel Studios’ team

Fresh off the roaring success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has announced a new film that’s already creating waves. This time, he’s partnering with hitmaker Atlee for a science-fiction project that promises something entirely out of the ordinary. The collaboration was confirmed on Allu Arjun’s birthday, and it’s no regular action flick. In fact, it's shaping up to be a visual spectacle unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film, currently untitled but dubbed AA22 is being pitched as a large-scale global project. What makes it stand out isn’t just the star power or budget, but the level of technical ambition. Arjun and Atlee recently travelled to Los Angeles, visiting some of Hollywood’s top visual effects studios, including Lola VFX, Ironhead Studio and Spectral Motion, names behind films like Avengers, Spider-Man and Black Panther. These visits weren’t for show, and the team is pulling out all the stops to craft a visually rich sci-fi universe featuring creatures, prosthetics and technology-driven storytelling.

Keep ReadingShow less
rcb-getty

Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after his team's win in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru edge Mumbai in close IPL match as Bumrah returns from injury

ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru held off a late charge from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to register a 12-run win on Monday in the IPL, handing Mumbai their fourth loss in five matches and marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action.

Bumrah featured in the XI after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out since the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney three months ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manston-detainees-Getty

Detainees are seen wrapped in blankets inside the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate, south east England on November 3, 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Manston detainees sue government over human rights breaches

AT LEAST 250 people who were held at the Manston asylum centre in Kent are suing the UK government for unlawful detention and breaches of their human rights.

The claims relate to a period between June and November 2022 when the site was overcrowded and had outbreaks of diseases, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Trump new world order brings Orwell’s 1984 dystopia to life

US president Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Comment: Trump new world order brings Orwell’s 1984 dystopia to life

George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four was the most influential novel of the twentieth century. It was intended as a dystopian warning, though I have an uneasy feeling that its depiction of a world split into three great power blocs – Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia – may increasingly now be seen in US president Donald Trump’s White House, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin or China president Xi Jingping’s Zhongnanhai compound in Beijing more as some kind of training manual or world map to aspire to instead.

Orwell was writing in 1948, when 1984 seemed a distantly futuristic date that he would make legendary. Yet, four more decades have taken us now further beyond 1984 than Orwell was ahead of it. The tariff trade wars unleashed from the White House last week make it more likely that future historians will now identify the 2024 return of Trump to the White House as finally calling the post-war world order to an end.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc