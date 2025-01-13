Skip to content
Asda cuts jobs after tough Christmas sales

Asda

The changes follow Asda’s weakest festive period since 2015, with sales dropping 5.8 per cent in the 12 weeks to 29 December. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

ALLAN LEIGHTON, chairman of Asda, has initiated significant cost-cutting measures to address the supermarket’s challenges following a poor Christmas sales performance.

According to The Telegraph, 13 regional managers have been let go as part of a restructuring aimed at reducing headcount and boosting performance.

The changes follow Asda’s weakest festive period since 2015, with sales dropping 5.8 per cent in the 12 weeks to 29 December.

A staff memo on 7 January confirmed that Asda’s supermarkets and express stores will now be grouped into 22 “sub-regions,” down from 30, resulting in fewer regional managers overseeing larger areas.

“Change is never easy, and unfortunately, we have had to say goodbye to a number of colleagues,” the memo stated.

The retailer, owned by TDR Capital and the Issa brothers since February 2021, has seen its market share decline to 12.5 per cent in December, down from 13.5 per cent a year ago. Asda is Britain’s third-largest supermarket.

Leighton, who previously ran Asda between 1996 and 2001, returned as chairman in November, succeeding Lord Rose. He has pledged to “restore Asda’s DNA” by cutting prices and improving product availability but warned it could take up to five years to revive the business, The Telegraph reported.

A spokesman for the GMB union criticised TDR Capital, saying, “TDR are driving a once thriving business into the ground, making Asda workers’ jobs harder in the process.”

An Asda spokesman defended the changes, stating, “These changes set us up to serve our customers in the best way for 2025 as we deliver Asda Price and other exciting propositions.”

The Telegraph reported that recently filed accounts showed TDR Capital partners shared £44 million in 2023, with the highest-paid partner receiving £2.9 million.

More For You

Greeting cards here to stay, says Moonpig chief
Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer of Moonpig

Greeting cards here to stay, says Moonpig chief

THE average person in Britain buys 22 greeting cards annually, proving the market is far from outdated, Moonpig chief executive Nickyl Raithatha told the Times in an interview.

The online card retailer has seen strong customer loyalty, with Raithatha revealing that customers who stay for a second year "basically never leave."

Keep ReadingShow less
india-gdp-iStock

India's GDP growth was 9.7 per cent in 2021-22, 7 per cent in 2022-23, and 8.2 per cent in 2023-24. (Representational image: iStock)

Indian economy expected to weaken slightly in 2025, says IMF MD

The Indian economy is likely to face slight weakening in 2025, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Speaking at her annual media roundtable on Friday, Georgieva noted that global growth is expected to remain steady but with regional variations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla-Getty

Tesla has faced challenges in 2024, reporting its first annual decline in deliveries as incentives failed to increase demand for its ageing vehicle lineup. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tesla received nearly £200m in UK government grants since 2016: Report

ELON MUSK’s electric vehicle company Tesla has received £191 million in grants from the UK government since 2016, according to an analysis by Tussell.

The majority of the funding, £188m, was provided by the Department for Transport (DfT) through the plug-in car grant scheme, which aimed to promote the adoption of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
CES-2025

CES 2025, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will be held from 7 to 10 January.

Indian tech innovations to shine at CES 2025, says top executive

THE INDIAN technology sector continues to capture attention, with several startups and entrepreneurs showcasing their innovations at CES 2025, the world's largest tech event.

John Kelley, vice president and show director of CES, described the Indian tech story as “fascinating” and highlighted its growing global significance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anil Agarwal acquires London's historic Riverside Studios

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal acquires London's historic Riverside Studios

THE founder and chairman of Vedanta group Anil Agarwal is the new owner of the iconic Riverside Studio in London, a statement said on Wednesday (8).

The 100-year-old studio, which is a renowned global centre for arts and located on the north bank of the river Thames in the centre of London, will now operate under the name ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust’, it informed.

Keep ReadingShow less
