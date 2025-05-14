Asda has confirmed it will end its partnership with the Blue Light Card scheme later this month, bringing an end to a five-year discount initiative for emergency workers, NHS staff, social care employees, and members of the armed forces.

The supermarket, which joined the scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic to support frontline workers, is currently the only major UK grocery retailer participating in the programme. The partnership will officially conclude on 27 May 2025.

According to a statement published on Asda’s website, Blue Light Card members will no longer be able to link their membership to their Asda Rewards account from 11am on 13 May 2025. For those who had already linked their cards, the discounts will remain valid until 11.59pm on 27 May 2025.

“Asda’s partnership with Blue Light Card is coming to an end on 27 May 2025,” the retailer stated. “From 13 May 2025 11am, Blue Light Card members will no longer be able to link their Blue Light Card Membership to their Asda Rewards Account. Any accounts linked before this date will continue to receive the exclusive member offer as detailed in the terms and conditions until 27 May 2025 11.59pm, at which point the offer will be removed.”

The discount scheme had offered reduced prices on a range of grocery items including fresh meat, cooked meat, fresh fish, fruit and vegetables, dairy products, bakery items, and fresh fruit juices and smoothies.

In a statement to The Independent, an Asda spokesperson said: “We launched our partnership with Blue Light Card during the pandemic to provide additional support for emergency workers and would like to thank them for the opportunity to work with them during the last five years.

“Our focus now is on providing all our customers with outstanding value every time they visit our stores or shop with us online.”

It is understood that the supermarket contacted affected customers on Tuesday to inform them of the decision. Those who had previously linked their Blue Light Card to their Asda Rewards account were notified of the scheme’s upcoming conclusion.

The Blue Light Card scheme currently has over four million members in the UK. It offers access to around 13,000 discounts across a variety of sectors, including travel, retail, and hospitality.