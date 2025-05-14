Skip to content
DJI Mavic 4 Pro

DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones

DJI

DJI Mavic 4 Pro launches with 360° rotating gimbal and 100MP camera for aerial creators

DJI has officially launched the Mavic 4 Pro, a feature-packed drone aimed at serious content creators, filmmakers, and drone enthusiasts. Combining major hardware upgrades with innovative new features, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces a 360-degree rotating gimbal, a 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera, and a 51-minute maximum flight time — the longest ever on a Mavic model.

With this launch, DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones, offering versatile image capture capabilities from virtually any angle. The new design and functionality position the Mavic 4 Pro as the company’s most advanced and flexible drone to date.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer continues to operate its 1,000 physical stores.

Reuters

Marks and Spencer confirms customer data taken in cyber attack

MARKS AND SPENCER (M&S) said on Tuesday that some personal customer data was taken during a cyber attack that has affected its online operations for more than three weeks.

The British retailer stopped accepting online orders on 25 April. Its share price has dropped 15 per cent since the Easter weekend, when issues with orders first appeared.

IMF approves $2.4bn Pakistan bailout despite Indian opposition

Pakistan finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview at the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

IMF approves $2.4bn Pakistan bailout despite Indian opposition

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday (9) approved a loan programme review for Pakistan, unlocking around $1 billion (£790 million) in much-needed funds and greenlighting a new $1.4bn (£1.1bn) bailout despite India's objections.

Pakistan came to the brink of default in 2023, as a political crisis compounded an economic downturn and drove the nation's debt burden to terminal levels.

Bill Gates Vows to Donate Bulk of His Fortune by 2045

Gates explained that his new approach to giving accelerates his previous plan

Getty

Bill Gates to give away most of his wealth by 2045

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has announced his intention to give away 99% of his wealth by 2045, pledging to accelerate his charitable giving through his foundation.

In a blog post published on Thursday, 8 May 2025, Gates, 69, shared his plan to use the next two decades to distribute most of his vast fortune. He intends to wind down the operations of his foundation by 2045, a decision that marks an acceleration of his previous philanthropic goals.

Bank of England

The announcement from the Bank of England followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade agreement with Britain.

Reuters

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 4.25 per cent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND on Thursday cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to 4.25 per cent, citing concerns over slowing economic growth due to US tariffs.

This was the central bank’s fourth interest rate cut in nine months and had been widely expected by markets. The move comes in contrast to the US Federal Reserve, which decided on Wednesday to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

