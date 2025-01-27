Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asda resumes hunt for new chief after Christmas sales drop

The company's market share has fallen from 14.6 per cent to 12.5 per cent since 2021.

Asda resumes hunt for new chief after Christmas sales drop

In this photo illustration, the grocery shopping app for Asda is seen on a mobile phone in London. (Photo by Edward Smith/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 27, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

ASDA has begun a fresh search for a new boss, as newly appointed chairman Allan Leighton seeks to turn around the struggling retailer's fortunes.

The move comes after Asda suffered its worst Christmas performance in nearly a decade, with sales falling by 5.8 per cent in the last three months of 2024. The drop has put added pressure on Leighton, who returned to lead the company in November, the Telegraph reported.

This isn't Leighton's first time at Asda's helm. He previously ran the supermarket from 1996 to 2000, where he successfully improved the business before selling it to American retail giant Walmart. Now, he faces perhaps an even bigger challenge.

The supermarket has been without a permanent chief executive since 2021, when Roger Burnley left following disagreements with TDR Capital, the private equity firm that partly owns Asda.

Since then, co-owner Mohsin Issa has been running daily operations, but the arrangement hasn't stemmed the company's declining market share, which has fallen from 14.6 per cent to 12.5 per cent since 2021.

Unlike previous attempts to fill the role, Leighton is looking for someone to work alongside him rather than under him. The position comes with an attractive salary package worth up to £10 million yearly, but finding the right person has proved challenging.

Industry sources say numerous candidates have already turned down the job.

According to reports, Leighton isn't waiting for the new appointment to begin making changes. He's already started shaking things up, recently letting go of 13 regional managers as part of a broader reorganisation. The company is also planning to slash prices soon in a bid to win back shoppers.

"We need to get back to Asda's roots," Leighton explained, stressing his goal to make the supermarket more competitive and focus on providing value for working families doing their weekly shop.

However, retail experts suggest Leighton, despite his experience, can't do it alone. Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, noted that while Leighton remains "a force for good" even at 71, he'll need to build a strong leadership team to help turn the supermarket around.

allan leightonmohsin issauk supermarket businessasda

Related News

Redsky Homes Group

Redsky Homes Group marks 21 years in property development

Bhim-Kohli
News

Trial for Bhim Kohli’s death begins 17 Feb after teens deny charges

More For You

deepseek-getty

DeepSeek, a startup based in Hangzhou, China, launched its chatbot, which reportedly matches the capacity of US AI leaders but was developed for just £4.5 million (Photo: Getty Images)

DeepSeek’s AI model jolts US tech giants, Nvidia loses nearly £483 bn

US CHIP-MAKER Nvidia led a sell-off in tech stocks on Monday after the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model raised concerns about the competitiveness of US firms in the generative AI industry.

DeepSeek, a startup based in Hangzhou, China, launched its chatbot, which reportedly matches the capacity of US AI leaders but was developed for just £4.5 million. The chatbot quickly became the top-rated free app on Apple’s US App Store, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Keep ReadingShow less
ola-reuters

Ola stated it has clarified the matter with the CCPA and is working to address any misunderstandings. (Photo: Reuters)

After Uber, Ola also refutes claims of charging Apple users more than Android users

INDIAN ride-hailing company Ola has denied claims that it charges users differently based on their phone models. The statement comes a day after its competitor Uber also dismissed similar allegations.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), acting on directives from consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, had issued notices to Ola and Uber following media reports and complaints.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves also gave her clearest signal yet of support for expanding London’s Heathrow airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reeves signals focus on lower taxes, less regulation

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves stated that the country’s finances were now stable following her October budget, adding that her future focus would be on reducing taxes and cutting regulation.

“Now we have wiped the slate clean,” Reeves said, referring to the October budget.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has pledged fiscal discipline, faces increasing pressure to address the growing deficit. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government borrowing in December hits four-year high

Government borrowing in December 2024 reached £17.8 billion, the highest level for the month in four years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This figure is £10.1bn more than in December 2023 and significantly exceeds the £14.6bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-rich-getty

Two men speak together as they cross over a footbridge in London's central business district of Canary Wharf. (Photo: Getty Images)

One millionaire leaves UK every 45 minutes, study finds

A RECORD number of millionaires have left the country since Labour took office, with concerns mounting over the party’s tax policies.

A study by New World Wealth and Henley & Partners revealed that Britain lost a net 10,800 millionaires in 2024, marking a 157 per cent rise from the previous year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc