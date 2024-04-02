News

BAPS volunteers participate in community cleanup campaign over Easter weekend

The BAPS volunteers managed to collect an impressive total of 138 bags of litter.

Great British Spring Clean initiaitve at BAPS, Birmingham

By: Vibhuti Pathak

As many as 216 volunteers from 13 BAPS Swaminarayan mandirs (temples) and centres across the UK participated in the Great British Spring Clean, the nation’s largest environmental cleanup campaign, over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

These volunteers managed to collect an impressive total of 138 bags of litter, contributing to the overall cleanliness and enhancement of their local environments.  Their dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed, as many residents expressed their gratitude for the visible improvements brought about by the cleanup efforts.

The Great British Spring Clean, organised annually by Keep Britain Tidy, marks its 70th anniversary this year. Keep Britain Tidy, a prominent independent environmental charity, has been instrumental in inspiring and educating communities across the country to value and care for their environment.

The collaboration between Keep Britain Tidy and BAPS showcases the power of collective action to foster positive change and improve community well-being.

Great British Spring Clean initiative at BAPS, Leicester

Ambrish Limbachia, a national community outreach volunteer for BAPS, highlighted the importance of community service and environmental stewardship in line with the teachings of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the global spiritual leader of the BAPS Hindu fellowship.

Limbachia commended the strong spirit of camaraderie and collaboration between BAPS temples and their neighbouring communities, emphasising the shared commitment to creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

In addition to expressing appreciation for the volunteers’ efforts, Limbachia extended congratulations to Keep Britain Tidy for its remarkable contributions over the past seven decades. He affirmed BAPS’s commitment to continue supporting community projects aimed at preserving and enhancing the environment.

The participation of BAPS Mandirs and Centers in the Keep Britain Tidy initiative underscores the organisation’s dedication to community engagement and environmental responsibility. By actively participating in initiatives like the Great British Spring Clean, BAPS continues to demonstrate its commitment to making a positive impact on society and promoting a cleaner, greener future for all.

The BAPS mandirs and centres participating in the Keep Britain Tidy Initiative were Neasden Temple, Birmingham Mandir, Chigwell Mandir, Coventry Mandir, Edinburgh, Leeds Mandir, Leicester Mandir, Loughborough Mandir, Luton Mandir, Manchester Mandir, Preston Mandir, South East London, and West London.

In the UK, BAPS is recognised as one of the largest and most active Hindu communities, renowned for its diverse community outreach activities and the internationally acclaimed BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London, commonly known as the ‘Neasden Temple.’

Related Stories

UK
Birmingham teacher fired for Islam dominance claims and anti-feminist views
News
Russian diamond ban by EU, G7 hurting India: Minister
News
India rejects China’s renaming of Arunachal Pradesh locations
News
TikTok troll harasses Bangladeshi women in UK, leave them ‘suicidal’
UK
New scheme to help parents save childcare costs
News
Pendle Labour councillors resign over ‘draconian’ policy shift
News
Relief for Imran Khan as court suspends graft sentence
News
‘Burn wives’ sarees first’: Hasina slams opposition’s India boycott call
News
Scotland’s hate crime law, opposed by Musk and Rowling, comes into effect
News
VAT relief for small businesses comes into effect
News
Congress ‘callously’ ceded island to Sri Lanka, says Modi
News
Barclays faces investors’ ire over Eros bonds issue

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Follow us