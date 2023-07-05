Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Paul Sinha reveals his Parkinson’s battle inspired him to turn to musical comedy

Earlier this year, Paul paid tribute to his husband Oliver while appearing on Loose Women as he gushed that Oliver had been making his life so much easier after his Parkinson’s prevented him from driving last year.

Paul Sinha (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Chase star Paul Sinha has revealed that his battle with Parkinson’s motivated him to try musical comedy.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder in May 2019 and has been open about his experiences with it.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Paul spoke about his diagnosis, he said, “I have a very positive outlook to the whole thing which is good for your health. And will help slow down the disease. I was diagnosed in May 2019 and Parkinson’s has been a big part of my comedy shows. I’m the only comedian at Edinburgh this year to have a deteriorating neurological disease.”

Paul further opened up about how Parkinson’s motivated him to try musical comedy as “eventually I won’t be able to play the keyboard at all.” “I’ve become a musical comedian in the past two to three years, mainly because I’ve always wanted to be a musical comedian. If I don’t do it now, when can I do it? Because eventually, I won’t be able to play the keyboard at all. So while I still can I’ve turned myself into a musical comedian. The audience know that I can’t really sing and I’m not especially good at the keyboard but they know that because I’ve got Parkinson’s. So like all forms of stand-up comedy, it’s a relationship between you and the audience. The audience have faith in you and they’re on your side.”

Earlier this year, Paul paid tribute to his husband Oliver while appearing on Loose Women as he gushed that Oliver had been making his life so much easier after his Parkinson’s prevented him from driving last year and doing everyday tasks like dressing himself.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Amazon miniTV to soon launch Hindi dubbed International shows
NEWS
‘He was lecherous and creepy’: Hardeep Singh Kohli faces new harassment allegations
Entertainment
‘You’ll experience something extraordinary’: Vidya Balan on new film ‘Neeyat’
Entertainment
Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Netflix film ‘Do Patti’
NEWS
Paul Sinha lambasts ‘ghoulish’ reporting on his Parkinson’s fight
FILM
Vatsal Sheth wraps up shooting for Gujarati film
Hollywood News
‘It Lives Inside’: Indian American director’s supernatural Hollywood film makes SXSW debut
Uncategorized
Zee UK Unveils Exciting Lineup Revamp to Engage and Delight UK Audiences
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur shares details about ‘Masoom’ sequel
Entertainment
Ameesha Patel says male actors ‘deserve’ higher pay
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s film with Kabir Khan titled ‘Chandu Champion’
FILM
Anurag Kashyap joins Vijay and Sanjay Dutt on the cast of ‘Leo’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW