Sofia Coppola photographs Ananya Panday and sister Rysa during their dreamy Italian getaway

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Ananya Panday’s latest outing in Italy is turning heads, but for reasons beyond the red carpet. The young Bollywood star has become the first Indian face of Chanel, chosen to represent the luxury fashion house at its Cruise 2025/2026 showcase in Lake Como, Italy.

The event, known for its stunning backdrops and fashion-forward guest lists, is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola, who also turned photographer for Ananya and her sister Rysa.

Instagram Screengrab


Set against the dramatic beauty of Villa d’Este, the show will be a special milestone for Ananya, who shared snippets of her trip on social media. From sunny boat rides and plates of spaghetti to relaxed strolls through charming alleys, her Italian stay is both glamorous and laid-back. A warm welcome letter and flowers from the Chanel team set the tone for the trip, calling Lake Como “Italy’s most magical city”.

The viral image from her trip was, in fact, a photo taken by Coppola of Ananya in a lemon-yellow dress with Rysa by her side, soaking in the Italian sun. Coppola, known for films like Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette, isn’t new to capturing beauty in quiet moments, but this crossover from director to behind-the-scenes fashion photographer was totally unexpected.


While enjoying her time in Italy, Ananya also posted snapshots of face masks with Rysa, café lunches, and peaceful water views. Her caption, “Living the sweet Italian life,” summed it up well.

Back home, Kesari Chapter 2 continues its strong run in cinemas. The courtroom drama, which stars Ananya alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, has already crossed £6.5 million (₹65 crore) at the box office, and her role as Dilreet Gill is drawing praise.

Adding a touch of personal buzz to her week, Ananya was recently spotted grabbing lunch in Mumbai with best friend Suhana Khan and rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco. Though they kept a low profile, the outing didn’t go unnoticed, fuelling talk about her private life even as her professional one thrives.

From Lake Como to Indian cinemas, Ananya Panday’s moment clearly seems to be now.

chanelitalykesari chapter 2lake comorysasofia coppolaananya panday

