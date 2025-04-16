Ananya Panday makes history as Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has just landed a major global milestone; she is now the first Indian to officially represent French fashion house Chanel. At 26, she has carved a niche for herself not just in Indian cinema but also as a rising style icon. This move is in fact a turning point for both her career and Chanel’s growing focus on India as a key luxury market.

However, the decision does not come as a surprise to those who have been watching her closely. Ananya has been increasingly associated with Chanel over the past year from attending their Spring Summer 2025 show in Paris to being styled in the brand for Vogue India and Grazia India covers. She was also seen at high profile events like BoF’s Mumbai dinner, often dressed in Chanel, subtly hinting at a growing relationship with the brand.





Chanel, which entered the Indian market back in 2005, has been quietly expanding its presence. Its current footprint includes a fashion boutique in New Delhi, beauty stores in major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as an online shopping platform launched last year. Appointing a homegrown ambassador now feels like a logical step, as India’s appetite for luxury goods continues to rise. A recent Bain and Company report estimates that Indian spending on luxury will triple by 2030, touching nearly £25 billion (₹2.6 lakh crore).

For Chanel, choosing someone like Ananya who is young, fashion forward and influential online reflects a clear effort to connect with Gen Z and millennial consumers in India. With over 25 million followers on Instagram and a growing list of film credits like Call Me Bae, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Gehraiyaan, she will bring both mass appeal and industry credibility.





This also puts her in the company of fellow Bollywood actors who have been snapped up by global brands: Deepika Padukone with Louis Vuitton and Cartier, Alia Bhatt with Gucci and Sonam Kapoor with Dior. But Ananya’s addition stands out because she is the first of the newer generation to land a solo ambassadorship with a legacy label like Chanel.

Alongside Chanel, Ananya also fronts campaigns for Swarovski, Jimmy Choo India, Lakmé, Beats and Timex, strengthening her status as a go to face for global brands eyeing Indian consumers.

Her next film, Kesari 2, releases on April 18. But for now, it is this fashion milestone that is making headlines.