Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer titled ‘Shankara’

Shankara narrates the relentless fight of a lawyer against the British Raj to expose Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s involvement in the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian film fans are in for a treat as the highly anticipated film Shankara gears up for release.

Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, and produced by Karan Johar, this period drama promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

Shankara narrates the relentless fight of a lawyer against the British Raj to expose Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s involvement in the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire, authored by Chettur Sankaran Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat, the film delves into a pivotal moment in Indian history.

Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile performances, takes on the role of the determined lawyer who challenges the oppressive colonial regime. His portrayal promises to be both powerful and poignant.

After extensive discussions, the film has been aptly titled Shankara. The unanimous decision reflects the movie’s broad appeal across India. Fans can expect an emotional and gripping narrative that sheds light on a pivotal chapter in our nation’s history.

Shankara will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, who brings fresh vision and passion to this significant project.

Akshay Kumar has a stellar line-up of diverse and promising films including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again, Sky Force, Welcome 3, Housefull 5 and more.

