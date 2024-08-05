  • Monday, August 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Ananya Panday’s cyber thriller ‘CTRL’ set for October 4 release on Netflix

The film explores the dark side of technology and data control in the digital age

Ananya Panday described CTRL as an “engaging and impactful” watch (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE’S cyber thriller CTRL, starring Ananya Panday, is set to premiere on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Monday (5).

Produced by Saffron and Andolan Films, the film, which also features Vihaan Samat, will be available for streaming starting October 4.

CTRL is described by the makers as a cutting-edge thriller that challenges viewers to reconsider their dependence on technology.

In the film, Panday and Samat portray Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas, a couple who create content together and are adored by their online audience.

“But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process?” read the official synopsis.

Motwane, known for Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped, said with the amount of time people spend on their devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life.

“The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That’s the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that’s relevant,” Motwane said in a statement.

Panday described CTRL as an “engaging and impactful” watch.

“I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?” the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor said.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi said the film brings a “thought-provoking narrative” to the fore in a unique format which will reflect in every frame of this film.

CTRL is a testament to our promise of telling genre-bending stories that thrill and entertain. Vikramaditya Motwane has brilliantly crafted this new age thriller that shocks and captivates in equal measure. Ananya Panday’s honest portrayal intensifies the drama. We can’t wait for the audience to log into this riveting ride,” added Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director – Original Films, Netflix India. (PTI) 

Related Stories
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan explores darker role in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’
Entertainment

Russo brothers back Indian Citadel spin with a 90s twist
Entertainment

Seema Kapoor: Story of a self-made television star
Entertainment

Daniel Caltagirone: My role in ‘Thangalaan’ is more than a token villain
Entertainment

John Abraham calls ‘Vedaa’ a deeply emotional journey
Entertainment

Tom Cruise set for daring stunt at Paris Olympics handover
Entertainment

The Arijit Singh hit parade
Entertainment

Celebrating 30 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Entertainment

Edinburgh Fringe play challenges JK Rowling’s view on transgender issues
Entertainment

Aamir Khan admits to nerves before son Junaid’s debut
Entertainment

Honours don’t guarantee work, Keeravaani reflects on Oscar win
Entertainment

Couture Week outfits evoke fond wedding memories for Vicky
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 9 8 8 25
India 0 0 3 3
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Ananya Panday described CTRL as an "engaging and impactful" watch Ananya Panday’s cyber thriller ‘CTRL’ set for October 4 release…
Yamini Krishnamurti Legendary dancer Yamini Krishnamurti passes away at 84
Harris Harris to finalise running mate after interviews with top contenders
Bangladesh army Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, military takes over
Kamala Harris Harris to announce running mate as she begins battleground tour
Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan explores darker role in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’