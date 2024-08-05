Ananya Panday’s cyber thriller ‘CTRL’ set for October 4 release on Netflix

The film explores the dark side of technology and data control in the digital age

Ananya Panday described CTRL as an “engaging and impactful” watch (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE’S cyber thriller CTRL, starring Ananya Panday, is set to premiere on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Monday (5).

Produced by Saffron and Andolan Films, the film, which also features Vihaan Samat, will be available for streaming starting October 4.

CTRL is described by the makers as a cutting-edge thriller that challenges viewers to reconsider their dependence on technology.

In the film, Panday and Samat portray Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas, a couple who create content together and are adored by their online audience.

“But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much? How much of your life are you willing to share, and do you slowly lose control in the process?” read the official synopsis.

Motwane, known for Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped, said with the amount of time people spend on their devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life.

“The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That’s the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that’s relevant,” Motwane said in a statement.

Panday described CTRL as an “engaging and impactful” watch.

“I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?” the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor said.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi said the film brings a “thought-provoking narrative” to the fore in a unique format which will reflect in every frame of this film.

“CTRL is a testament to our promise of telling genre-bending stories that thrill and entertain. Vikramaditya Motwane has brilliantly crafted this new age thriller that shocks and captivates in equal measure. Ananya Panday’s honest portrayal intensifies the drama. We can’t wait for the audience to log into this riveting ride,” added Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director – Original Films, Netflix India. (PTI)