  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Bollywood News

Alia jets off to Brazil for Tudum 2023

Alia jetted off to Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo from June 16 to June 18.

Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday dropped a couple of cute pictures as she jetted off to Brazil for an upcoming event.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the pictures which she captioned, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SaoPaulo.”

In the first picture, the Raazi star could be seen wearing a colourful crochet top with hearts all over. Paired with a pair of blue jeans and styled her hair in waves. She made a heart with her hands as she posed for the camera inside her vanity room.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In another picture, she flaunted her cute smile and can be seen standing in front of a shoe rack.

Soon after Alia dropped the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“Alia is most beautiful girl in the world,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Ranbir won this beauty.”

She will participate as one of the cast members of Netflix’s action film Heart of Stone,’ which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up.

Apart from her, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also attend the grand event.

The convention features over 2000 square meters of activities, games, live music, and more, the convention will also allow attendees to see their favourite stars up close. The live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Eastern Eye

