  Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt set to make Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), is on a roll.

After adding several Hindi blockbusters to her credit, she is now gearing up to set her foot in Hollywood. The Raazi (2018) star will make her Hollywood debut in a film titled Heart Of Stone. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in principal roles.

To be directed by Tom Harper, the international spy thriller will be backed by Netflix and Skydance. The streaming media giant took to its official Instagram handle of Netflix India and announced the news. “Starting our day by announcing (and screaming) that Alia Bhatt is going to be in Heart Of Stone,” read the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt also shared a screenshot of a news report about her major English language debut. Though she did not caption the post, she added white heart and folded hands emojis. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Mini Meryl’s at it again…” Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Congratulations.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Before Bhatt, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and the late Irrfan Khan have also been a part of a couple of Hollywood projects. Deepika Padukone has also made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017).

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has several interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently awaiting the release of her much-awaited period drama RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. She has also wrapped up filming Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan.

The talented actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She is also reuniting with Karan Johar for his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

